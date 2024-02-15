x

February 16, 2024

Archangel Michael Hosts Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine for People with Special Needs

February 15, 2024
By The National Herald
AMC Night to Shine ADRISBOW_N2S_0071
Archangel Michael Church hosted Tim Tebow's Night to Shine on February 9. Photo: Adriana Lopetrone/Adrisbow Photography

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine, an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs, is held simultaneously around the globe on the Friday before Valentine’s Day every year. It’s not just a prom, it’s an invitation into a community that values, honors, and celebrates people with special needs and their families.

Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church hosted Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine in honor of the late Samantha Eliades whose photo was on display at the event. Photo: Adriana Lopetrone/Adrisbow Photography

Over the past eight years the Tim Tebow Foundation has truly seen this event transform into a movement through churches, volunteers, and supporters all seeking to celebrate and advocate for people with disabilities and the value of life. The effect has been astounding as the foundation has witnessed changes in the very culture in countries that have traditionally rejected people with special needs, as they rally churches worldwide to stand up for some of the most vulnerable. This year it was hosted in a record 57 countries.

George Mavrakis and Connie Katsoulis at Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine on February 9. Photo: Adriana Lopetrone/Adrisbow Photography

The Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church (AMC) in Port Washington was originally planning to host Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine in 2023, but due to a time crunch, AMC’s Executive Committee- George Dallas, Angie Dallas, Fiffy Eliades, Marissa Eliades, Georgia Katsoulis, Presvytera Eleni Lardas, and Fr. John Lardas- decided to postpone participating until 2024. In September 2024, the community lost Samantha Eliades, suddenly, to a pulmonary embolism. Samantha had Prader Willi Syndrome and was a member of AMC since birth. Samantha was a bright light, full of life, and embraced by her community in Roslyn and at AMC. Her loss devastated the community, and AMC’s Night to Shine Executive Committee jointly decided that the event would be held on February 9 in her honor. In addition, in lieu of flowers, following Samantha’s passing, all donations were directed towards AMC’s Night to Shine Fund.

Archangel Michael Church hosted Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine on February 9. Photo: Adriana Lopetrone/Adrisbow Photography

The success of AMC’s first Night to Shine was truly extraordinary, and all made possible through generous donations and hundreds of individuals registering to volunteer, including 50+ U.S. Merchant Marines.

Vicky Eoanides, at right, and with one of the honorees at Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine. Photo: Adriana Lopetrone/Adrisbow Photography

It was magical to witness 100 of the community’s incredible honorees with various special needs beaming all night long – as they walked into the building greeted by a band, strutted down the red carpet with cheering paparazzi and an energetic MC, got their hair and makeup done, ate delicious food donated by local businesses, danced the night away on a full dancefloor to the DJ’s awesome music (while videos of Samantha dancing played on the big screen), sang karaoke with an engaged audience, accessorized and posed in the photo booth, rode in a limo around the property, smiled so big as they were crowned kings and queens, and exited with gift bags filled will goodies, all while their caregivers enjoyed a party in the room next door.

Archangel Michael Church hosted Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine on February 9. Photo: Adriana Lopetrone/Adrisbow Photography

This event became a way for the community to navigate grief and to celebrate a group of individuals who so often are overlooked. The sheer happiness of the honorees was contagious, and it is something all 230 volunteers were blessed to witness. These incredible individuals, like Samantha, have reminded the community to be present, enjoy every moment, be kind to one another, and embrace the joy that surrounds us, even when we are handed difficult cards. It truly was their night to shine, and AMC cannot wait to do it all again next year.

Cadets from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in the Archangel Michael sanctuary. Photo: Jim Lolis
Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church presiding priest Fr. John Lardas at the Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine event on February 9. Photo: Adriana Lopetrone/Adrisbow Photography
Left to right: John Koumpourlis, Sylvia Kanellos, Irene Tsampas Sakoulas, Stephanie Marangoudakis, Konstantina Chrysokoulou, Callie Douvres, and Georgia Kaparos helping out in the kitchen during the event. Photo: Jim Lolis
Left to right: Michele Lascarides, Corin Tagios, Bessie Ziozis, Eleni Koutsoftas, and Liz Tagios at the registration table. (Photo: Jim Lolis)

More information about the AMC Night to Shine is available online: https://archangelmichaelchurch.nighttoshine.com/.

For more information on hosting a Night to Shine event, click on the Tim Tebow Foundation website: https://shorturl.at/dHR56.

The official 2023 Night to Shine Worldwide Highlight Video is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/jvPQ2.

