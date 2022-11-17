x

November 17, 2022

Archaeologists on Crete Find More Details of Ancient City Phalasarna

November 17, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS – Even more than two millennia later, the remains of Ancient Greece are still sources of wonder for archaeologists who continue to hunt for then, including on the biggest island of Crete and the historic site of the city of Phalasarna.

That was long ago discovered but is still revealing more treasures for the antiquities experts looking into the ruins of the harbor city on the western end of the island, said the site Phalassarna.

Along the coastline, archaeologists uncovered the ruins of towers, a road, water tanks and a factory between two mountain peaks overlooking the harbor, the Ministry of Culture and Sports said.

They unearthed the ruins of a temple reconstructed during the late Fourth Century B.C. and early Third Century B.C., the release said. The dusty, worn-down ruins were once a monumental staircase leading to two buildings: a main temple and a secondary structure, experts said of findings.

Digging deeper at the once-sacred site, archaeologists found a pit with art from 600 B.C. – centuries older than the other discoveries. These artistic offerings included clay female figurines, glass objects and terracotta animal figurines

Piece by piece, archaeologists concluded that the temple was rebuilt about 2,300 years ago after an earlier structure collapsed, experts said in the release, the old city still revealing its secrets and treasures.

