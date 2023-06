Culture

ATHENS – The expansion of the Archaeological Museum of Chios island is included in the Recovery Fund projects and work, once it begins, should be completed by the end of 2025, former culture minister Lina Mendoni said on Monday.

On a visit to the East Aegean island with former deputy foreign minister Andreas Katsaniotis as part of a New Democracy delegation, Mendoni said that the project of expanding and upgrading the museum is expected to cost around 17.5 million euros. All efforts will be expended to ensure that the curent museum stays open as long as possible, she said.

Asked about staffing issues that have forced the shutdown of Chios monuments (Pyrgos in Pitios and Panagia Krina), she said the hiring of 450 guards and other staff for the next tourism period is in process.