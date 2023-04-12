ARCAthens Shares Athens Residency Open Call & New Orleans Update

Culture

NEW YORK – Artist Residency Center Athens (ARCAthens) shared an update on its programs including the Fall 2023 Athens Residency program for visual artists and curators which is now accepting applications through June 10. The online application is free and available here: https://arcathens.org/aa-application/.

More information about the program is available online: https://bit.ly/404HcSn.

The NOLA/NYCBX Research Fellowship Pilot Program with Danai Giannoglou (Curatorial Fellow) and Maro Michalakakos (Visual Art Fellow) continues as the Fellows experience the vibrant cultural fusion of New Orleans and New York City, where the rich heritage of two unique American cities offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Greek artists and curators to immerse themselves in two communities known for their art and diversity.

ARCAthens Fellows’ Public Presentation at New Orleans Museum of Art is set for Wednesday, April 26, the details are forthcoming.

ARCAthens also shared a save-the-date for the June 6 event at R&Co in TriBeCa. Tickets for this event will be available for purchase soon.

For more information about ARCAthens, click here: https://arcathens.org/.