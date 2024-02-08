x

February 8, 2024

Editorial

Arab-Americans Have a Say Regarding Events in the Middle East

February 8, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo)

It was a small gesture but it was very symbolic.

A few hours before President Joe Biden spoke at a campaign rally in the state of Michigan, which has a large Arab-American population – Christian and Muslim – he imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers accused of violent behavior against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Initially, the sanctions will be imposed on four Israelis, prohibiting any economic relations, transactions, or visits to the United States.

It is a limited measure but one that has made an impression on people and has gained significant publicity. Why?

Because it is the first time that America has  imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers, despite the fact that violence against Palestinians is not a new issue.

So, what is the purpose of the sanctions?

Arab-Americans, naturally, are furious with Biden for his one-sided support of Israelis in their war with Hamas.

Their opinions did not matter much politically until now. They now matter. They matter a lot.

The Arab-American community has become a ‘key’ to the next elections. Without their support in critical states like Michigan, Biden cannot win.

However, it would be a mistake to conclude from this that the power of the Jewish American community has diminished. On the contrary, its strength remains unchanged, if not increased as a result of the tragic events of October 7, which revived memories of the Holocaust.

Nevertheless, Arab-Americans, who have immigrated to the United States in large numbers and have multiplied here – see, for example, what is happening in Astoria – have politically matured and participate in the electoral process. As a result, the political system can no longer take them for granted.

While the war is raging in the Middle East, the major decisions for the day after are being made in Washington. And Arab-Americans have a say in that.

