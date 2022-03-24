Applying EU’s Sanctions, Greece Seizes Russians Bank Accounts

Economy

ATHENS – Although European Union sanctions openly announced that the assets of many Russians in the bloc would be confiscated over the invasion of Ukraine, its embassy in Greece said that’s led to some being without any money.

“In some cases, families of Russian citizens are deprived of their only source of income,” the embassy said in a tweet in Russian, said Kathimerini, reporting that Russians in Greece said they were caught off guard.

The Russian Embassy said it was “concerned” about reports it had received from Russian citizens in the country who said that their bank accounts have been frozen, “without any warning or written notification,” the report said.

Greece began freezing of assets of Russian citizens named on an international list for sanctions sent to all EU countries but it wasn’t said if in Greece that includes rich Russians who bought Golden Visas.

The paper said that Greek officials have begun seizing assets, including real estate in the southern suburbs of Athens and on the Greek islands, as well as bank accounts but that it affected only a few, no number given.