September 26, 2022

Food

Apple Recipes to Enjoy Made with Greek Ingredients

September 26, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
shelley-pauls-apples-unsplash
Apples. Photo by Shelley Pauls, via Unsplash

Apple season has begun in many areas and while they are delicious and nutritious to eat fresh, apples are also the stars of the following recipes made with Greek ingredients. The apple-growing areas of Greece include the prefectures of Kastoria, Kozani, Pella, and Imathia in Macedonia; and Magnesia and Larissa in Thessaly.

 

Greek Yogurt and Apple Cake

2 cups unbleached, all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 cup chopped walnuts

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup Greek honey

1 cup Greek yogurt

4 eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 medium apples peeled, cored, and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons apricot jam

 

Grease and flour a nine by two inch deep baking pan. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Stir in the ground nuts and set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the honey and yogurt and beat until well combined. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the flour mixture, and beat until just combined, scraping the sides and bottom of the mixing bowl with a rubber spatula occasionally to make sure the flour and eggs are all incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a rubber spatula. Arrange apple slices on top of cake. Bake in a preheated 350 degree F oven for about 40 minutes to an hour depending on the color of the pan and the strength of your oven, or until the cake is golden brown and a cake tester, toothpick, or skewer inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool the cake for 10 to 15 minutes on a wire rack before removing from the pan. Heat the 2 tablespoons of apricot jam and brush the top of cake to glaze. Allow the cake to cool completely before slicing. Serve with a scoop of your favorite ice cream, if preferred.

 

Apple Pie with Phyllo

Apple pie. Photo by Clarisse Dsbt, via Unsplash

1/2 cup melted, unsalted butter

5 medium apples, peeled, cored, and very thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of cloves

1/2 cup brown sugar

10 sheets phyllo, store-bought or homemade

 

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Brush a 9-inch pie pan with about 1 tablespoon of the melted butter and set aside. After peeling, coring, and slicing the apples, place them in a large bowl, toss with fresh lemon juice and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together the 2 tablespoons sugar, the cinnamon, cloves and brown sugar. Add to the apples and toss until all the slices of apple are coated. Brush 2 sheets of phyllo with butter, fold each in half and place in pie pan so the phyllo overhangs the pan equally across the diameter. Repeat with remaining phyllo rotating so that the overhanging pieces create a star pattern.

Layer the apple slices in the phyllo-covered pie plate. Place pie on a rimmed baking sheet, tent pie with foil, and bake for about 1 hour. Remove foil and continue baking until crust browns lightly. Place on wire rack to cool completely before serving. Serve with ice cream, if preferred.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

