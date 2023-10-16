Apple and Cinnamon Desserts to Enjoy in the Autumn

Food

The warm scent of baked apples and cinnamon is a highlight of the autumn. Try the following recipes to fill your kitchen with the inviting aromas of the season.

Apple Cake with Nuts and Raisins

3 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

3 large eggs

1/3 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 medium baking apples, peeled, cored, and chopped

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup raisins

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube or bundt pan, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, eggs, orange juice, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until just combined. Fold in the chopped apples.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake in the preheated 350-degree oven for about an hour or until the cake is golden brown and a skewer, cake tester, or toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool for 15 minutes on a wire rack before removing from the cake pan. Loosen edges with a knife and invert onto wire rack to cool completely before transferring to a cake plate. Serve with your favorite ice cream if preferred.

Baked Apple Cider Doughnuts or Muffins

Nonstick cooking spray

1 3/4 cup unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon fine Greek sea salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup apple cider

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease two 6-cavity doughnut pans (or a 12-cup muffin pan) with nonstick spray. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, and the nutmeg, set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat 10 tablespoons (a stick and 2 tablespoons) of the butter, the brown sugar and 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add the eggs one at a time and beat well after each addition, scraping the bowl as needed. Add the vanilla extract and beat to combine. Lower the mixer speed, add the flour mixture and mix just until incorporated. Add the apple cider slowly and continue mixing to combine. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl well to make sure the batter is completely combined.

Spoon the batter into prepared doughnut pans, filling them about 2/3 full. Bake until evenly golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 12 to 15 minutes. Rotate the pans halfway through baking. If using the muffin pan, divide batter evenly between the prepared muffin cups and bake 15 to 20 minutes, rotating halfway through the baking time.

While the doughnuts bake, whisk together the remaining 1/2 cup granulated sugar and the 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Melt the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter over low heat in a small saucepan or in a small bowl in the microwave. Set the baked doughnuts or muffins to cool for 5 minutes on wire racks, then remove them from the pans. While they are still warm, brush with the melted butter and coat them in the cinnamon sugar. Serve immediately or at room temperature.