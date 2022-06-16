Appeals Hearing for Jailed Golden Dawn Leaders, Members Adjourned

Politics

FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2012 file photo, members of parliament from the extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party are seated before a swearing in ceremony at the Greek parliament in Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS – Almost as soon as it began, a hearing on appeals by the former leaders, lawmakers and members of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn gang convicted of running a criminal operation was adjourned until July 6, at their request.

Some 50 of them were jailed in October, 2020 and most of the defendants weren’t in court,said Kathimerini, including Giorgos Roupakias, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas.

Neither was the broken party’s former leader, Nikos Michaloliakos, whose defense told the court that it’s because he is in a rehabilitation center after a three-month Intensive Care Unit stay for COVID-19.

Saying that his health condition was serious – it wasn’t said if they will ask for him to get out of jail because of that which happens often – they asked for the postponement, the report also said.