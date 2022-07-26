x

July 26, 2022

Appeals Hearing for Golden Dawn Adjourned until September 28

July 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΔΙΚΗ
A hearing before a Criminal Appeals Court for those convicted in connection with Golden Dawn, which has been ruled to be a criminal organisation, was on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Tatiana Bolari/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A hearing before a Criminal Appeals Court for those convicted in connection with Golden Dawn, which has been ruled to be a criminal organisation, was on Tuesday adjourned until September 28 after its third session.

The court refused to grant a request by the former leader of Golden Dawn, Nikos Michaloliakos, who is currently serving a sentence of 13 years in prison, for his appeal hearing to be postponed for reasons of ill health.

