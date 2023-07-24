Apostolos of Medeia Elected New Metropolitan of New Jersey

Church

BOSTON – On Monday, July 24 the current auxiliary bishop, Apostolos of Medeia, was elected as the Metropolitan of New Jersey, as expected, by the Patriarchal Synod in Constantinople. The Synod meeting was held at the Theological School of Halki, as The National Herald had previously announced.

Metropolitan Cyril of Rhodes didn’t participate in the Synod due to the fires on that island and Metropolitan Vissarion of Spain was also absent due to other obligations. The remaining ten bishops voted for Apostolos.

When he delivered the ‘Minima’ (Election Message), Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew praised Metropolitan Evangelos of Sardis. It must be noted however, that he and his Synod dethroned Evangelos on October 8, 2020, from the New Jersey Metropolis at the request of Archbishop Elpidophoro of America.

An evening concert was also scheduled in Halki.

It is reminded here that the Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, at its special meeting via ZOOM on Wednesday, July 5 under the chairmanship of Archbishop Elpidophoros, expressed its preference for Bishop Apostolos of Medeia for the vacant position of Metropolitan of New Jersey. He led the list of candidates of the ‘triprosopon’ (three person ballot), receiving eight votes. Archimandrite Antony Vrame, Director of Holy Cross Orthodox Press received five votes, and Archimandrite Fr. George Nikas, presiding priest at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Sault Lake City, UT, gained four votes.

The National Herald had revealed in its online editions with an article titled ‘Patriarch Bartholomew and the Phanar Synod Τhwarted the Plans of Archbishop Elpidophoros’.

Specifically, we had reported that, “Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the Phanar Synod thwarted the plans of Archbishop Elpidophoros during the session of the Synod held in Constantinople on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, as they reportedly caught him engaging in lies and misinformation. We reveal here that the Metropolis of New Jersey will not be abolished and attached to the Direct Archdiocesan District as Elpidophoros had planned, but in the next Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the end of July, a Metropolitan of New Jersey will be elected. This also means that the existing Charter remains in full force, despite Elpidophoros’ efforts to change it by abolishing the Metropolises and downgrading the Metropolitans.”