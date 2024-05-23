Apos Solo Exhibition at Broome Street Art Gallery in SoHo Opening Night June 1

Culture

Renowned painter Apos (Apostolos Chatzaras) presents his work in the solo exhibition entitled ‘Fighters N' Lovers’ opening June 1, at the Broome Street Art Gallery in SoHo. Photo: Courtesy of the artist

NEW YORK – Renowned painter Apos (Apostolos Chatzaras) presents his work in the solo exhibition entitled ‘Fighters N’ Lovers’ opening Saturday, June 1, 6:30 PM, at the Broome Street Art Gallery, 519 Broome Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, one of the most artistic areas in the world. The opening night will celebrate Apos and his works while promoting his exceptional style and artistry.

In this solo exhibition, Apos presents three main themes- his fighters/boxers with archangel wings, heroes fighting dragons which are transformed into art lovers, and the artist’s signature flowers part of the lovers series. With the aforementioned themes, Apos introduces a dialogue transforming the Homeric and the ancient figures of tragedy into modern heroes inspired by modern times.

One of the most important pursuits is how our era produces the ultimate people’s hero, one that can balance power and tenderness, sanctity and spirituality. The boxers may fight inside the ring, but at the same time delicately stroke a bird.

Apos said: “For me, painting is a denunciation of feeling. I love wrestlers whose faces take on a saintliness after their fight. They fight to transcend man and become heroes. I always look for the hero in my works. The one who can be half God and half man. I’m exploring the chasm between man and hero.”

“I am overjoyed and profoundly grateful to be in the vibrant heart of New York City, the seat of the Hellenic Diaspora, surrounded by its unparalleled energy, and creativity,” Apos said. “Exhibiting my work at the esteemed Broome Street Art Gallery in Soho is an exciting opportunity and a major next step in my career. This opportunity not only allows me to share my art with a diverse and appreciative audience but also to be part of a community that has long inspired artists from around the world.”

‘Fighters N’ Lovers’ opens Saturday, June 1, 6:30 PM, and runs through the summer of 2024 at the Broome Street Art Gallery, 519 Broom Street, 2nd floor, in Soho.

More information is available by phone: 347-204-6368, via email: [email protected] and online: https://broomestreetart.com.