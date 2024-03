United States

The St. Luke Greek School PTO held their annual ‘Apokriatiko Glendi’ on March 9 in Broomall, PA. Photo: Steve Lambrou

BROOMALL, PA – The St. Luke Greek School PTO held their annual ‘Apokriatiko Glendi’ on March 9 in Broomall, PA.

Alexandra Vamvakidou along with her committee planned an exciting and fun-filled night. Those in attendance were entertained by a Michael Jackson impersonator and, of course, by the community’s Ellinakia Dance group.

Rev. Father Christ Kontos welcomed everyone and thanked the committee for a fun, family event. Everyone is looking forward to next year’s celebration. Και του χρόνου!