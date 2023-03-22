x

March 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

AP Sources: Trump Probe Grand Jury Not Meeting for the Day

March 22, 2023
By Associated Press
Donald J. Trump
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

NEW YORK — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign will not meet Wednesday despite that being one of the days each week when the panel ordinarily convenes, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the panel has been meeting, three of the people said. The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear, but it would indicate that a vote on whether or not to indict Trump will be at least temporarily pushed back.

The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not be meeting as scheduled were not authorized to discuss those details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The development comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury, which is probing payments to silence a porn actor who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, is nearing the completion of its work.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.

Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.

RELATED

Economy
Credit Card Debt is at Record High as Fed Raises Rates Again

NEW YORK — As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again, credit card debt is already at a record high, and more people are carrying debt month to month.

Economy
Fed Raises Key Rate By Quarter-Point Despite Bank Turmoil
Politics
Presidential Waiting Game: GOP Hopefuls Hold Off Campaigns

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.