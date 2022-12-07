Antonis Samaras Foundation Hosts Inaugural Event (Photos)

Presentation of the "Antonis Samaras Foundation," in Athens, Wednesday 7 December 2022. (YORGOS KONTARINIS / EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – The Antonis Samaras Foundation’s opening event is underway at the Pallas Theater, with the former prime minister himself and current New Democracy Member of Parliament for Messinia as the main speaker. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, former Prime Minister Kostas Karamanlis, as well as U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis are among those present at the event.
ATHENS - A new awareness campaign by Greek nonprofit SKEP - Association of Social Responsibility for Children and Youth calls on all of us, whatever our age, to take a step toward greater social inclusion for people with disabilities.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In