Politics

Antonis Samaras Foundation Hosts Inaugural Event (Photos)

December 7, 2022
By The National Herald
Presentation of the "Antonis Samaras Foundation," in Athens, Wednesday 7 December 2022. (YORGOS KONTARINIS / EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Antonis Samaras Foundation’s opening event is underway at the Pallas Theater, with the former prime minister himself and current New Democracy Member of Parliament for Messinia as the main speaker. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, former Prime Minister Kostas Karamanlis, as well as U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis are among those present at the event.

