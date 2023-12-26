Antonios Spyropoulos Revealed by NYPD as Scooter Crash Victim

Community

Antonios Spyropoulos was revered for his kindness and success in the restaurant industry. (Photo: Facebook @EvAngelo Athens Athanasopoulos/Antonios Spyropoulos)

QUEENS, NY – The Queens Post has revealed the name of “an Astoria scooter rider who was fatally struck in a head-on collision with a taxi in Long Island City last month.” The information was released by the NYPD Friday, December 22.

“Antonios Spyropoulos, 59, of 29th Street, was named as the victim of the Nov. 27 crash after an unforeseen delay at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner hindered proper family notification, according to a police spokesman,” the Post reported.

“Spyropoulos, based on a preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision,” the article continued, “was killed by a yellow-taxi driver who was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on Northern Boulevard. The incident took place on the night of Friday, Nov. 27.”

The Post noted that “the driver, who was in a 2023 Toyota Rav4, plowed into Spyropoulos, who was riding a 2020 Yamaha XMAX 300 scooter. Spyropoulos was ejected onto the roadway near the intersection of 41st Avenue.

EMS responded to the scene of the collision and rushed Spyropoulos to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The cab driver remained at the scene and was not arrested but the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.”

Evangelos Athanasopoulos, Spiropoulos’ brother-in-law, however, wrote in a Facebook post that the latter died “after many days in the ICU.”

The text of the Facebook post follows:

“It’s with profound sadness that I am communicating the untimely death of Antonios Spyropoulos, age 59. Antonis was involved in a motorcycle accident where he suffered major trauma and was taken to the hospital. After many days in the ICU, his heart stopped and at the same exact moment, a giant hole appeared in ours.

“His funeral will take place at: The first cemetery in Athens, Greece on Monday, December 11th at 12 pm, noon, where he will finally rest. The services will be handled by the Kamaratos Funeral Home.

He is survived by his mother Litsa Spyropoulou, sister Erato Spyropoulou, and me, his brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his brother Harris, and his father Nikos.

“Following his death, Antonios has been lovingly taken by his sister back to Athens, Greece, the place where his journey, started to complete his circle in the cosmos. A memorial will be held in Astoria Queens at a later date.

“Antonios, originally from Athens, Greece, came to New York City to pursue his education, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Bernard Baruch College in 1995. His professional journey unfolded in the restaurant industry, where he accumulated extensive experience managing both front and back-end operations in casual and fine dining establishments. Notably, Antonios managed Joanna’s, a Zagat-rated Upper East Side restaurant, earning accolades from The New York Times, Gourmet Magazine, Forbes Magazine, and Newsday during his two-year tenure. It was at Joanna’s where Antonis hosted our engagement party with my future wife, his sister, Erato Spyropoulou, and our parents. “Over the years, Antonios contributed his expertise to renowned New York City establishments such as Palio, Maison, Cinema Restaurant 34, Barbounia, Aged Steakhouse, Pampano, Babbo, Gallaghers Steakhouse, and Blue Planet Grill at the World Trade Center Memorial entrance. He also ventured into entrepreneurship, co-creating Ruby Lounge, an East Village tapas restaurant and lounge that transformed after-hours into an exclusive Manhattan nightspot.

“Antonios was recognized by top chefs, sommeliers, and restaurant owners for his results-oriented approach as a general manager. Beyond daily operations, he specialized in revitalizing restaurants by enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and elevating service standards, while maintaining positive relationships with staff and owners.

“In his leisure time, Antonios pursued diverse interests, including reading, flying lessons, riding motorcycles, portrait photography, target shooting, and even dabbling in horticulture. A people person at heart, he maintained numerous deep and lasting relationships, both platonic and romantic, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of dozens of people who spent time with him. He also helped many friends and loved ones in times of need, and he too was never alone when he required a helping hand during challenges in his own life.

“I know very well Antonios will not be forgotten because his unique personality and remarkable qualities have left an indelible impression that will be cherished and remembered by all of us fortunate enough to have known him.

“He will be deeply missed.”