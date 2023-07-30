x

July 30, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Sciences

Antikythera Shipwreck Keeps Drawing Researchers, Artifacts Found

July 30, 2023
By The National Herald
300-Excavation-photo-Nikos-Giannoulakis
FILE - The underwater archaeological research on the Antikythera shipwreck. Photo by Nikos Giannoulakis

ATHENS – The ancient site of the shipwreck that revealed the Antikythera mechanism off the Greek island still fascinates researchers and now a team from the University of Geneva said its return has revealed more findings.

Led by Angeliki G. Simosi of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Piraeus and the Islands and Lorenz Baumer of the Swiss university, they said they uncovered a sculpture fragment thought to belong to the beard of a Herakles sculpture discovered last season; human skeletal remains; artifacts made of pottery, glass, and copper alloy; and lead and wood pieces of the ancient ship.

https://www.archaeology.org/news/11610-230726-greece-antikythera-shipwreck

They said they used remote-controlled drones and digital capture equipment to document the site and that the data will be added to that from previous excavations dating back to 1900 to create a 3-D model of the site for further analysis.

The information will allow the scientists to study the position of the wreck, its state of preservation, its cargo, and perhaps even to investigate the route it had been traveling when it sank in the First Century B.C. off the island’s coast.

The vessel was loaded with luxury goods, including bronze statues, marble sculptures, and a device known as the Antikythera mechanism,  believed used to predict the movement of celestial bodies and track a 4-year cycle of athletic games.

RELATED

Politics
US Ambassador George Tsunis: We Will Continue to Help Greece

ATHENS - Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias had a meeting with US Ambassador George Tsunis on Saturday afternoon, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Evangelos Tournas.

Politics
Interior Minister Sends Letter to the Greeks of the Diaspora on Their Right to Vote
Politics
Greek Climate Change Chief Says Arson, Negligence Behind Wildfires

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.