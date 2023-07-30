Antikythera Shipwreck Keeps Drawing Researchers, Artifacts Found

Sciences

ATHENS – The ancient site of the shipwreck that revealed the Antikythera mechanism off the Greek island still fascinates researchers and now a team from the University of Geneva said its return has revealed more findings.

Led by Angeliki G. Simosi of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Piraeus and the Islands and Lorenz Baumer of the Swiss university, they said they uncovered a sculpture fragment thought to belong to the beard of a Herakles sculpture discovered last season; human skeletal remains; artifacts made of pottery, glass, and copper alloy; and lead and wood pieces of the ancient ship.

https://www.archaeology.org/news/11610-230726-greece-antikythera-shipwreck

They said they used remote-controlled drones and digital capture equipment to document the site and that the data will be added to that from previous excavations dating back to 1900 to create a 3-D model of the site for further analysis.

The information will allow the scientists to study the position of the wreck, its state of preservation, its cargo, and perhaps even to investigate the route it had been traveling when it sank in the First Century B.C. off the island’s coast.

The vessel was loaded with luxury goods, including bronze statues, marble sculptures, and a device known as the Antikythera mechanism, believed used to predict the movement of celestial bodies and track a 4-year cycle of athletic games.