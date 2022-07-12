x

July 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 88ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Economy

Anti-Gouging Cap Plan for Appliance Replacement in Greece

July 12, 2022
By The National Herald
ÓÐÉÔÉ ÊÏÍÔÁÑÉÍÇÓ ÃÉÙÑÃÏÓ EUROKINISSI
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – A program to subsidize replacing older domestic appliances in Greece for new more energy-efficient models is so far behind that people who are approved might not get air conditioners until November.

But the New Democracy government has sent to Parliament an amendment to set a profit margin cap so that stores selling the goods don’t ramp up the prices to be paid twice, from customers and the state subsidy.

The scheme also covers refrigerators and freezers and pays up to half the cost depending on income and other factors and has seen more than 800,000 apply for air conditioners, but that requires a technician and is time consuming.

The cap restricts gross profits on the sale of each appliance to the equivalent profit per unit up until Dec. 31, 2021 to try to prevent price-gouging and  protect consumer purchasing power, said Kathimerini.

The cap will apply for the duration of the “Change my appliance” plan and violations carry escalating penalties, starting from a warning to stop overcharging to fines that range from 5,000 ($5021.60) to 1 million euros.

There’s also a name-and-shame component under which the violators would be publicly identified this year.

RELATED

Politics
Germany’s Ambassador Backs Greece, Pushes Back Against Turkey

ATHENS -  After being reluctant to show too much support to Greece in disputes with Turkey over the seas and islands, Germany is taking a harder line against Turkish talk of encroachment.

Sciences
Smog? What Smog? EU Says Athens Air Quality Moderate
Society
Shoot-Out in Thessaloniki University Courtyard, One Injured

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The 6th Annual Venture Opens THI’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Athens

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative’s (THI) Venture Fair, an American-style ‘pitch event’ that brings together some of Greece’s most dynamic startups and interested international and local investors, was back live in Athens at the Grande Bretagne hotel on July 11.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings