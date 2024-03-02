Anthony Pantelides, Ahepan and St. Paul Cathedral Parish Council Member, 62

General News

HEMPSTEAD, NY – Anthony N. Pantelides, longtime Ahepan and Parish Council member at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Paul in Hempstead, passed away on February 27. He was 62.

AHEPA Constantine Cassis Chapter No. 170 made the sad announcement via email on March 1. The statement from Chapter President Anastasi Stampolis read: “On behalf of our AHEPA family of Hempstead, our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to Daughters of Penelope Pasithea 141 sister Cathy Pantelides and her family as they mourn the loss of AHEPA Cassis 170 Brother Anthony ‘Tony’ Pantelides.”

“Tony had a great zest for life and an incredible positive attitude towards life, family, and church,” the statement continued. “He exemplified volunteering his time, talent and treasure in our community. Tony was a current member of AHEPA and of the Parish Council of our beloved Cathedral of Saint Paul and has served for many years. You will be missed! God rest his soul and may his memory be eternal!”

The visitation was held on Thursday, February 29, at Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Road Oceanside, NY. The funeral was held Friday, March 1, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Paul, 110 Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead, Long Island, NY, with interment at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington Boulevard in Port Washington, NY.