x

March 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

General News

Anthony Pantelides, Ahepan and St. Paul Cathedral Parish Council Member, 62

March 1, 2024
By The National Herald
Anthony Pantelides IMG_9507
Anthony N. Pantelides. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

HEMPSTEAD, NY – Anthony N. Pantelides, longtime Ahepan and Parish Council member at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Paul in Hempstead, passed away on February 27. He was 62.

AHEPA Constantine Cassis Chapter No. 170 made the sad announcement via email on March 1. The statement from Chapter President Anastasi Stampolis read: “On behalf of our AHEPA family of Hempstead, our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to Daughters of Penelope Pasithea 141 sister Cathy Pantelides and her family as they mourn the loss of AHEPA Cassis 170 Brother Anthony ‘Tony’ Pantelides.”

“Tony had a great zest for life and an incredible positive attitude towards life, family, and church,” the statement continued. “He exemplified volunteering his time, talent and treasure in our community. Tony was a current member of AHEPA and of the Parish Council of our beloved Cathedral of Saint Paul and has served for many years. You will be missed! God rest his soul and may his memory be eternal!”

The visitation was held on Thursday, February 29, at Towers Funeral Home, 2681 Long Beach Road Oceanside, NY. The funeral was held Friday, March 1, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Saint Paul, 110 Cathedral Avenue in Hempstead, Long Island, NY, with interment at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington Boulevard in Port Washington, NY.

RELATED

General News
Tannousis Secured $75K for Greenhouse Renovations at Guild for Exceptional Children

BROOKLYN, NY – Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island, Brooklyn) secured $75,000 in state grant funding for the Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC) to assist in renovations for their greenhouse.

General News
Michelle Troconis Convicted of Murder Conspiracy, Coverup, in 2019 Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
Events
Queens College Greek & Cypriot Alumni Glenti on March 15

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Texas Town Was Helpless to Watch as the Largest Wildfire in State History Engulfed it

STINNETT, Texas (AP) — As the largest wildfire in Texas history engulfed his town, Danny Phillips was left helpless.

BROOKLYN, NY – Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R, C-Staten Island, Brooklyn) secured $75,000 in state grant funding for the Guild for Exceptional Children (GEC) to assist in renovations for their greenhouse.

WASHINGTON  — The U.S.

ATHENS - The Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced on Friday a further reduction in the "green" tariff for March to 10.

A woman was convicted Friday of conspiring to murder missing mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos, who vanished from a wealthy Connecticut enclave in 2019 and was never found.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald