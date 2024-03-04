x

March 5, 2024

Antetokounmpo Won’t Play Monday against Clippers Due to Left Achilles Tendinitis

March 4, 2024
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE  — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss just his third game of the season Monday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers announced during his pregame availability that Antetokounmpo wouldn’t be available. The Bucks’ injury report listed the two-time MVP as questionable due to left Achilles tendinitis.

Rivers said the issue had been “on and off for the last two or three games.”

The only other games Antetokounmpo has missed this season were a Nov. 15 win at Toronto with a strained right calf and a Jan. 17 loss at Cleveland with a bruised right shoulder.

Antetokounmpo, 29, is scoring 30.8 points per game this season to rank third in the league. He also has 11.3 rebounds and a career-high 6.3 assists per game.

Milwaukee also will be missing Khris Middleton for an 11th straight game as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

The Bucks are seeking their sixth consecutive victory Monday. They haven’t lost since the All-Star break and have allowed fewer than 100 points in each of their last four games.

