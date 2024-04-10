x

April 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

SPORTS

Antetokounmpo Leaves Bucks’ Game with Celtics after Grabbing His Left Calf While Running Up Court

April 10, 2024
By Associated Press
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo sits on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game. The Bucks won 104-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was undergoing testing on his left calf after leaving the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo was undergoing an MRI exam on his calf and also would have his Achilles tendon tested.

Antetokounmpo was heading up the court after a 3-point basket by Boston’s Derrick White late in the third quarter when the two-time MVP grabbed his left calf and took a seat on the floor before being helped off the court.

“Any time you see one of your teammates go down, it’s I think a real level of concern,” Bucks guard Damian Lillard said. “We spend a lot of time around each other, more than we would our families. I think that was the No. 1 thing. And then for it to be your best player, the most important part of our team, at this point in the season, it was like an, ‘Oh, (damn)’ moment, especially because there was nobody else around.”

Lillard noted that he was encouraged by seeing Antetokounmpo put weight on his leg after the injury.

Bucks officials said Antetokounmpo had a left soleus strain. The soleus is a muscle in the calf.

The injury comes just as the Bucks are gearing up for the playoffs. The Bucks have three games remaining in the regular season.

Boston Celtics’ Jrue Holiday watches his shot with Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“We’re going to need him, so if he’s got to get rest, if he’s got to sit out these (next) couple of games to be ready for the playoffs, we need him to be as close to 100% as he can be,” Bucks forward Khris Middleton said.

Lillard noted he dealt with a similar injury last season while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard recalled that he came back from a calf injury after about eight or nine days, only to hurt his soleus. Lillard said he then ended up missing about two more weeks.

“I know that feeling,” Lillard said.

Antetokounmpo has missed three games since mid-March with tendinopathy in his left hamstring. He also missed a game on March 4 with left Achilles tendinitis.

This had been just the fifth time in the last 30 games that the Bucks had Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Middleton all available.

Now they have to worry about how long it will take before all three are together on the floor again.

Rivers was asked after the game about his concern level.

“High, I would say that,” Rivers said. “He’s Giannis. I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. We’re just going to hope for the best.”


By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Warriors Make 26 3-Pointers, Roar Past Lakers for a Key 134-120 Win in Anthony Davis’ Injury Absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Stephen Curry had 23 and the Golden State Warriors capitalized on Anthony Davis' injury absence for a 134-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

SPORTS
Leverkusen’s Unbeaten Run and Klopp’s Fairytale Finish at Stake in Europa League Quarters
SPORTS
Track and Field Introducing Prize Money at Olympics with Paris Gold Medalists to Get $50,000

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Woman in Critical Condition after Brutal Attack, Robbery outside St. Demetrios Jamaica

JAMAICA HILLS, NY – A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was brutally punched in an attack and robbery on the steps of St.

NEW YORK (AP) — Allen Weisselberg, a retired executive in Donald Trump’s real estate empire, was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York’s attorney general.

NICOSIA - European Union leaders in an April 17-18 meeting are expected to push for restarting reunification talks on Cyprus, an idea already rejected by Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo was undergoing testing on his left calf after leaving the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

NEW YORK (AP) — Marisha Pessl's first novel in six years is a psychological thriller with the kinds of intricate clues and connections she has been known for since her acclaimed debut, “Special Topics in Calamity Physics.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.