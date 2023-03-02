x

March 2, 2023

Antetokounmpo, Forsberg Join Nashville SC’s Ownership Group

March 2, 2023
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bol Bol
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives against Orlando Magic's Bol Bol during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg have joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC.

Nashville SC principal owner John Ingram announced their additions Thursday.

Antetokounmpo is joined in ownership by his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex. Thanasis Antetokoumpo also plays for the Bucks. Kostas Antetokounmpo has NBA experience and currently plays professionally in Europe. Alex Antetokounmpo is a member of the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate.

Antetokounmpo and Forsberg, the leading scorer in Predators’ history, join an ownership group that also features Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a statement released by the team. “I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with.”

Antetokounmpo also joined the Milwaukee Brewers’ ownership group in the summer of 2021 after leading the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

