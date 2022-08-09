Antetokounmpo Brothers Playing for Greece at EuroBasket

SPORTS

For the first time since 2015, Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to play at the EuroBasket, with his three brothers also making the Greek team this time round. Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex are all part of the national team training camp this year, making it an unforgettable experience for all of them.

Giannis had missed the 2017 edition of the competition due to a knee injury during the preparation period of the tournament. Speaking about this year’s participation, he said that it is big news for the family.

According to Eurohoops, Giannis stated, “It’s a dream come true. We’ve been saying that one day we’ll achieve this. It makes us proud to guard each other in the practice of the national team proud. Our mother can’t wait to come to the games. But when they enter the court, they are my teammates, not my brothers.”

The EuroBasket kicks off September 1, with Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Georgia hosting the event.

Greece has been drawn in Group C alongside Estonia, Ukraine, Britain, Italy, and Croatia.

While it would be the ideal storybook ending for Greece to win the gold, expectations aren’t running high from the current version of the team. Coach Dimitrios Itoudis however noted that having someone like Giannis on the squad increases the chances of accomplishing something special.

Recently, Giannis shared his thoughts on being the best player in the world, as reported by Pulse Sports.

“You can’t adjust 11 people around me. I am not that type of guy. I have to adjust to everybody, I will do whatever my team needs, I will screen, I will play at 5 if I have to. Right now our team is not ready to get a medal. But we have a chance. When the season started in Milwaukee, our goal wasn’t the championship. But we worked hard and we won. I am not the best player in the world. Don’t tell me that I am,” he said.