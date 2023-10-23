x

October 23, 2023

Another Vow to Stop Spreading Unlawful Use of Greece’s Public Beaches

October 23, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Antonis Nikolopoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Antonis Nikolopoulos)

ATHENS – After short-lived protests this summer against businesses confiscating public beaches and charging for use of umbrellas and loungers, Greece’s Ministry of Finance said it would step up measures to prevent it.

Residents of the island of Paros began a fight to reclaim beaches that under the Greek Constitution are public but has seen successive governments ignore that to lease prime land to luxury resorts, hotels and smaller operators.

That has seen many of the country’s best beaches taken over and businesses and hotels allowed to lease 50 percent of the space but often far more, including entire beaches without repercussions or penalties.

The so-called Umbrella Revolt drew widespread media attention and saw a brief crackdown on the unlawful use of some public beaches but fines were so small compared to the profit that the businesses kept on without being closed.

New measures said to be under consideration will be aimed at those who take up more than 50 percent of beach space although it wasn’t said if the resorts and hotels would be included as the New Democracy government wants more.

The Ministry reportedly looking at stiffer fines although so much money is taken in that the businesses don’t care and it wasn’t said if those operating without lease would be shut down. Some were this summer, only to start up again.

The Ministry might also use drones in an attempt to spot violators from the air as some citizen groups did to prove that the beaches were being used unlawfully although the rebellion largely failed to stop beach takeovers.

