Another Successful ‘Blue Dream’ Summer Gala of the Church of the Hamptons

With notable attendees and a massive turnout, the philanthropic Blue Dream took place on Saturday, August 26, at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary parish in the Hamptons. (Photo: "E.K.")
SOUTHAMTON, NY – The annual ‘Blue Dream’ philanthropic dinner-dance of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary – the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons was once again a great success.
The event was held on church grounds on Saturday, August 26 and the Co-Chairs represented the two foundations that benefited from the beloved summer gathering, Amanda Shemesh Goldberg and Denise Goldberg from the Diabetes Research Institute, as well as Greek-Americans Carli Pantelidis and Mariana Pantelidis from Project Purple.
Project Purple is a Connecticut-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to raise awareness and support patients and families affected by pancreatic cancer and to also fund research efforts to defeat the disease.
The Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation declares its mission is clear: “we want to cure diabetes now. How serious are we about fulfilling that goal? Perhaps one of our longtime board members put it best – ‘we want to turn off the lights.’”
Among the high-profile guests present at the event were the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams and the Attorney General of New York City, Letitia James. They expressed their recognition of the noble mission of the Blue Dream’s fundraising efforts and the personal role Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Father Alexander Karloutsos. The event was headed by Angela Giannopoulos, Olga Karloutsos, and Karen Mehiel. John Catsimatidis and Bruce E. Mosler were also co-chairs.
The featured performer this year was the popular Greek-American singer Kalomira Sarantis. She donated her performance, adding her name to those of other well-known artists from Greece who have responded to the call of the Blue Dream organizers through the years, including noted singer Antonis Remos.
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - Some Greek restaurants put a twist on traditional foods to stand out by Stephen Spyrou of Springfield, Ohio put in on his truck selling it out the window, the Twisted Greek named the best in its field in that area.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In