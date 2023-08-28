Another Successful ‘Blue Dream’ Summer Gala of the Church of the Hamptons

United States

With notable attendees and a massive turnout, the philanthropic Blue Dream took place on Saturday, August 26, at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary parish in the Hamptons. (Photo: "E.K.")

SOUTHAMTON, NY – The annual ‘Blue Dream’ philanthropic dinner-dance of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary – the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons was once again a great success.

The event was held on church grounds on Saturday, August 26 and the Co-Chairs represented the two foundations that benefited from the beloved summer gathering, Amanda Shemesh Goldberg and Denise Goldberg from the Diabetes Research Institute, as well as Greek-Americans Carli Pantelidis and Mariana Pantelidis from Project Purple.

Project Purple is a Connecticut-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to raise awareness and support patients and families affected by pancreatic cancer and to also fund research efforts to defeat the disease.

The Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation declares its mission is clear: “we want to cure diabetes now. How serious are we about fulfilling that goal? Perhaps one of our longtime board members put it best – ‘we want to turn off the lights.’”

Among the high-profile guests present at the event were the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams and the Attorney General of New York City, Letitia James. They expressed their recognition of the noble mission of the Blue Dream’s fundraising efforts and the personal role Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Father Alexander Karloutsos. The event was headed by Angela Giannopoulos, Olga Karloutsos, and Karen Mehiel. John Catsimatidis and Bruce E. Mosler were also co-chairs.

The featured performer this year was the popular Greek-American singer Kalomira Sarantis. She donated her performance, adding her name to those of other well-known artists from Greece who have responded to the call of the Blue Dream organizers through the years, including noted singer Antonis Remos.