Another Luxury Resort Coming to Scandal-Stained Mykonos

Protest outside Mykonos Town Hall after the beating of an archaeologist, Tuesday 28 March 2023. (CYCLADES24.GR/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A vow to halt unlawful construction and limit buildings on Mykonos after an archaeologist was badly beaten in a mobster-style attack isn’t affecting plans for more super-luxury resorts catering to the rich.

Uber-rich investors from the Middle East are making plans for an exclusive for a tourist village with a port suitable for mooring the largest yachts, no report whether it would seize public beaches.

And Nammos World, which runs the “Nammos” worldwide brand connected to upscale beachside restaurants, said it will open a property on the island that’s already overrun with tourist spots and restaurants known for gouging.

Nammos World, whose website features scantily-clad young women partying at a beach taverna, dancing and drinking – a common image on the island in summer – said it will bring guests all the trappings money can buy.

Nammos, began as a traditional tavern on the beach of Psarou on Mykonos 20 years ago and has since transformed into a world class destination that redefines beach life, said GTP Headlines.

Nammos Hotels & Resorts is a result of ADMO, a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi, a Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company and Monterock International, a multinational, private equity holding company.

The brand’s first property Nammos Hotel Mykonos will open this summer on the golden sands of Psarou beach, featuring 26 five-star rooms and suites and three exquisite private villas, all with stunning views of the Aegean, it also said.

“Over the last decade we’ve mastered the art of creating a daytime experience like no other, and are delighted that Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International have set a vision to further fortify the Nammos World brand with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts,” said Zannis Fratzeskos, founding partner of Nammos World.

“The properties are set to embody the lifestyle we’ve created within an unrivalled hospitality experience, and we’re excited for Nammos’ global customers to experience the brand within a hotel setting,” Fratzeskos added.

The constant development has caused complaints from environmentalists and archaeologists who have oversight of construction applications, the unsolved attack on one of theirs seen as a message not to interfere with the Greek Mafia.

The island has become notorious for lawlessness, hedonism and runaway tax evasion essentially tolerated because tourism there brings in so much money and small fines are seen as a small price to pay for restaurants, tavernas and other tourism businesses whacking tourists with high prices.

With elections coming, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government would stop unlawful construction and corruption, a message that’s been heard before by previous governments who then backed away.