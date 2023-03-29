x

March 29, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 48ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Society

Another Luxury Resort Coming to Scandal-Stained Mykonos

March 29, 2023
By The National Herald
ΣΥΓΚΕΝΤΡΩΣΗ ΔΙΑΜΑΡΤΥΡΙΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΔΗΜΑΡΧΕΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΜΥΚΟΝΟΥ (CYCLADES24.GR/EUROKINISSI)
Protest outside Mykonos Town Hall after the beating of an archaeologist, Tuesday 28 March 2023. (CYCLADES24.GR/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A vow to halt unlawful construction and limit buildings on Mykonos after an archaeologist was badly beaten in a mobster-style attack isn’t affecting plans for more super-luxury resorts catering to the rich.

Uber-rich investors from the Middle East are making plans for an exclusive for a tourist village with a port suitable for mooring the largest yachts, no report whether it would seize public beaches.

And Nammos World, which runs the “Nammos” worldwide brand connected to upscale beachside restaurants, said it will open a property on the island that’s already overrun with tourist spots and restaurants known for gouging.

Nammos World, whose website features scantily-clad young women partying at a beach taverna, dancing and drinking – a common image on the island in summer – said it will bring guests all the trappings money can buy.

Nammos, began as a traditional tavern on the beach of Psarou on Mykonos 20 years ago and has since transformed into a world class destination that redefines beach life, said GTP Headlines.

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/03/28/nammos-to-launch-hotels-resorts-brand-starting-from-mykonos-greece/

Nammos Hotels & Resorts is a result of ADMO, a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi, a Abu Dhabi-based investment holding company and Monterock International, a multinational, private equity holding company.

Protest outside Mykonos Town Hall after the beating of an archaeologist, Tuesday 28 March 2023. (CYCLADES24.GR/EUROKINISSI)

The brand’s first property Nammos Hotel Mykonos will open this summer on the golden sands of Psarou beach, featuring 26 five-star rooms and suites and three exquisite private villas, all with stunning views of the Aegean, it also said.

“Over the last decade we’ve mastered the art of creating a daytime experience like no other, and are delighted that Alpha Dhabi and Monterock International have set a vision to further fortify the Nammos World brand with the launch of Nammos Hotels & Resorts,” said Zannis Fratzeskos, founding partner of Nammos World.

“The properties are set to embody the lifestyle we’ve created within an unrivalled hospitality experience, and we’re excited for Nammos’ global customers to experience the brand within a hotel setting,” Fratzeskos added.

The constant development has caused complaints from environmentalists and archaeologists who have oversight of construction applications, the unsolved attack on one of theirs seen as a message not to interfere with the Greek Mafia.

The island has become notorious for lawlessness, hedonism and runaway tax evasion essentially tolerated because tourism there brings in so much money and small fines are seen as a small price to pay for restaurants, tavernas and other tourism businesses whacking tourists with high prices.

With elections coming, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government would stop unlawful construction and corruption, a message that’s been heard before by previous governments who then backed away.

RELATED

Politics
EU Court Says Greece Shouldn’t Remove Turkish Asylum Seekers

ATHENS - As Greece is already denying repeated allegations of pushing back refugees and migrants, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that seven Turkish asylum seekers - including a child –“should not be removed.

Society
Israel’s Netanyahu: Mossad Ηelped Greece Uncover Terror Plot
Politics
All Election Eyes on Androulakis: Kingmaker? Catalyst? Blocker?

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.