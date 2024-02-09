Another Hit in Greece: Businessman Gunned Down in Car Outside Home

Society

Christos Gialias, 59, from the West Attica suburb of Mandra was killed in early evening on Wednesday, February 8, 2024. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Already struggling to deal with a string of mob-related murders and violence, Greek police now are dealing with trying to find who shot dead a businessman in his car outside his door and the vehicle set on fire.

He was identified as Christos Gialias, 59, from the West Attica suburb of Mandra and was killed in early evening for motives not known although it was reported police were looking into a dispute between him and a former business partner.

A friend and business partner had been following him in a car and said he arrived at the scene just a minute later, spotting the victim and reportedly telling investigators there were two shooters on a motorcycle.

People close to the victim reportedly told police that he occasionally used bodyguards when moving around, said Kathimerini, but that at the time of the attack, he did not have a bodyguard with him.

In 2018, his ex-wife was also murdered outside her house, during a robbery. The perpetrator was a 48-year-old man who, according to the media, is a close relative of a criminal whose fingerprint was recently detected on a stolen car with guns and grenades.

The perpetrators shot the victim using a Kalashnikov and then set fire to his vehicle and police told the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) that more than 18 shell casings were found at the scene.

Police told the site that it was too soon to draw any conclusions on the motive and the nature of the murder. “This man had not concerned the authorities at this stage, nor had he asked for help from the police,” they said.

https://balkaninsight.com/2024/02/08/greece-shaken-by-mafia-style-execution-of-businessman/

Gialias had businesses in meat production and trade, as well as renting workers for other companies, especially production of poultry through privately owned farms, importing, processing and marketing meat and its derivatives.

He also founded delicatessens; he has expanded his operations abroad to Albania, Bulgaria and Italy and had over the administration of the Mandraikos, Paneleussiniakou and A.O. Trikala football teams.

He had previously been arrested for gun possession. Media reports alleged he had been involved with drugs, but police did not confirm this claim to BIRN, the murder being investigated by the homicide division.