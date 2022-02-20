x

February 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Another Greek Actor Charged with Rape, Including Two Minors

February 20, 2022
By The National Herald
greek police car ribbon (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos, File)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos, File)

ATHENS – A fifth Greek actor has been charged with rape as scandals in the sector have grown, with reports there could be more than eight victims, including two allegedly underage when the attacks occurred.

The state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency reported that prosecutors charged him with serial rape and multiple counts of attempted rape following an investigation after comlaints from four women who said the assaults were committed between 2008-15.

The agency didn’t name him but other media reports said it was Lambros Filippou, a prominent actor, who denied the charges and said that one of the  alleged victims was in love with him.

Authorities are also investigating similar claims by at least another four women in the actor’s professional circle, the report said, adding that the first complaint came in July, 2021 from a well-known Greek actress and her sister.

They reportedly said he raped them repeatedly for six years and that the sister tried to commit suicide because of the abuse with no explanation why they didn’t report it at the time it happened.

Two more complaints were filed shortly after by another two women who made similar allegations, prompting a summons to be sent to the actor to answer to the charges, which he denied, the report said.

The case was forwarded to an investigating magistrate but no reports whether he had been detained or where it stood, coming in the aftermath of a series of other rape charges against actors and professionals in the field.

The scandals broke out after Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou came out publicly in January 2021 with reports she had been raped by a federation official who couldn’t be prosecuted because the statute of limitations expired.

After that, a line of other women said they were victims of sexual harassment, abuse and rape in the workplace, prompting the New Democracy government to say it would get tougher on such crimes.

RELATED

Society
U.S Embassy/Consulate Will Be Closed February 21, 2022

ATHENS - The U.S.

Society
Lidl Sorry for Elderly Shoplifter’s Arrest, Treatment in Athens Store
Society
Hellfire on the Sea for Survivors of Greek Ferry Disaster

Top Stories

General News

FLUSHING, NY – Lambrini Xerakias, age 11, is in 6th grade at the William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School of St.

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

Church

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings