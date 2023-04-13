x

April 13, 2023

Another Easter of Little for Greeks Who Can’t Afford Lamb Meal

April 13, 2023
By The National Herald
ΒΑΡΒΑΚΕΙΟΣ ΑΓΟΡΑ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ / EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Lamb and goat for sale at the central meat market, Varvakeios, in Athens. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – It’s a key issue in the May 21 elections – the cost of food – and many Greeks on Easter will go without lamb, or even goat, because they can’t afford the rising cost of meat, even for the most sacred day of the year.

In a feature, Euronews reported on the deprivation for some at the same time the New Democracy government is touting an accelerating economic recovery and money is expected to roll in with a likely record tourism year.

Despite growth of nearly 6 percent in 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemc wanted and tourists started returning in big numbers, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government couldn’t afford to cut a 24 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on food, one of the highest in the European Union.

Roasting lamb is just one of the Easter traditions that Orthodox Christians in Greece are struggling to afford this year as their pockets are hit hard by the cost of living crisis, the news site said.

https://www.euronews.com/2023/04/12/easter-without-lamb-or-gifts-orthodox-christians-in-greece-struggle-to-afford-holiday-good

While the rich are prospering and the middle-class can pick a cut of lamb or goat, those with lesser-incomes won’t be able to put much if anything in Easter baskets for children, so don’t look for chocolate bunnies there.

Some butchers are even trying to keep prices low so that people can still afford their meat, the site said, people trying to revel in the return to normal life even with the pandemic still going on if set aside for most.

“People have been shopping for Easter, mainly lamb and goat,” Andreas Niotis, a butcher at Athen’s Varvakeios central market, told Euronews. ’’A kilo of meat costs 9 to 10 euros ($9.91-$10.11.) Inflation has increased, and we have tried hard to keep prices at last year’s levels,” he said.

One man in the market told Euronews: “The prices are very good. I found goat and lamb for 8 euros ($8.81.) Last year they were more expensive, so I think the prices are good.”

Others aren’t so lucky. |Prices are about the same as last year. Yet the citizens don’t have money, that’s the problem. People can’t pay their bills,” a woman at the Varvakeios central market said of a favored shopping place for many.

Inflation fell to 6.5 percent in February but the cost of food has gone up 14.5 percent with no reason given by supermarket chains while prices remain so high, especially for staples like coffee, bread and milk.

It’s not just food at Easter that’s important as Greeks purchase candles, chocolate eggs and gifts for children and it seems like some families are preferring those to even meat if they have to make a choice.

“It’s been a blast, we’re very pleased,” Aggelos Metaxas, a toy store manager in Athens told the news site. “It’s very busy, people are out shopping. Most buy toys and easter candles,” even if not meat.

