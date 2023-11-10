Another Disillusioned SYRIZA Veteran Leaves, Takes Shots at Kasselakis

Politics

ATHENS – Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA’s new leader Stefanos Kasselakis pushing the once radical party toward the center and embracing capitalism has seen another veteran quit in dismay.

Panos Skourletis was a former minister and Member of Parliament as well as a previous secretary of Central Committee and joined host of other hard Leftists who quit and said Kasselakis is breaking the party apart.

“The forces that have currently prevailed in SYRIZA-PA are carrying out a plan of division and rupture that the new leader Stefanos Kasselakis – who has had no contact with either the Left or with politics – has undertaken to complete,” he said, referring to its current branding as the Progressive Alliance.

Skourletis said that, “The way that has been chosen leads nowhere, is disastrous and leads us outside the framework of the ideas, principles and positions of the renewalist and radical left and is one I am not willing to follow.”

He said that in quitting he’s putting himself in the position of “the tens of SYRIZA members and cadres that are daily departing, defending their political dignity and striving for a better world.”

The surprise election of the openly gay Kasselakis, a former shipowner and one-time associate at the investment firm Goldman, Sachs, coming out of nowhere to beat party stalwarts has stunned the hard-core Leftists.

Skourletis said the party has made a series of mistakes since being routed in 2019 by New Democracy and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotais after a 4 ½ year rule under former leader and one-time premier Alexis Tsipras, who quit after being overrun again in June general elections.

“SYRIZA was unable to leverage the significant events and crises throughout the entire preceding period, which could have highlighted the prominence of leftist views over neoliberal impasses,” Skourletis said.

“The choices made… ultimately brought us to a point where New Democracy played without an opponent, making SYRIZA synonymous with unreliability in the minds of citizens,” he said.

He said the party’s splintering, that has seen a continued fall in surveys as Kasselakis struggles to convince voters he has a coherent political agenda, is worsening because of the change of principles.

“The forces currently dominant within SYRIZA are implementing a plan of division and rupture led by Stefanos Kasselakis, a newcomer with no connection to the Left or politics,” he said.

“It is evident that this is a plan to sever the party from its left-wing roots, ultimately leading to the end of the presence in Greece of the renewing and radical Left after more than half a century,” he said.

Another SYRIZA heavyweight, Nikos Voutsis, was expected to announce his departure from the party as well although Kasselakis has maintained support from many other veterans in the party.

That includes firebrand former deputy health minister Pavlos Polakis, one of his earliest bakers, and Nikos Pappas, a former top aide to Tsipras and was convicted of a scheme to sell TV licenses during SYRIZA’s reign but wasn’t jailed.

Kasselakis’ ascension has brought a range of conspiracy theories about how he got to the top after being essentially unknown until a whirlwind social media campaign that elevated him to power.

“Kasselakis was parachuted into Greek politics with the active intervention of Washington to ensure that Athens’ pro-NATO alignment is maintained,” said the site that has an open Leftist, anti-Capitalist bias and espouses Marxist policies.

The site noted that Kasselakis said in a speech to the Federation of Industries (SEV) employers’ union that SYRIZA “was passing in the next stage of its historic road, that of a modern Left that doesn’t demonize the word ‘capital’ but sees it as a tool of prosperity to reduce huge inequalities through strong growth.”