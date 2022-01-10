x

January 10, 2022

Another 300 COVID Beds in Private Sector Added to the National Health System

January 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
In this photo taken on Thursday, May 7, 2020, inteal medicine Vassilis Maravitsas tests a patient for COVID-19 following the recent protocol at the Pathological Clinic of Sotiria Hospital in Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Another 300 Covid beds provided by large private sector clinics have been included in the operational plan for the Attica region. Thus, the Operations Centre in Athens will be able to send patients with Covid to the private hospitals that have offered these 300 beds, the Secretary General of Health Services of the health ministry, Ioannis Kotsiopoulos, stated on Sunday in an interview with “Open TV”.

He also added that the small private clinics with which the ministry cooperates will offer additional beds that will be announced within the week. He noted that the national health system is under a lot of pressure in Attica, Thessaloniki and Crete, due to the large increase in hospital admissions and will need hospital beds.

Fortunately, he added, we have not seen a big increase in patients needing Intensive Care Units, “but we are on alert if we need to intervene.”

5.2 Richter Tremor Shakes Greek City of Florina

FLORINA, Greece - A tremor measuring 5,2 on the Richter scale occurred in Florina late on Sunday.

Stolen Parthenon Marble Returned by Italy On Display in Greece
Greece's Schools Reopen, 14,000 Students Test Positive for COVID

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Video)

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 1 – Jan 8) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

