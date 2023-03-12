Annunciation of Brockton, MA: On the Way to Progress

x

March 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

The National Herald
x

March 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

ATHENS - AEK is having a highly successful season so far, capitalizing on its new stadium, the "OPAP Arena", to the fullest extent. In fact, the "yellow and black" team's positive results place them in the top four teams globally…

ATHENS - AEK is having a highly successful season so far, capitalizing on its new stadium, the "OPAP Arena", to the fullest extent. In fact, the "yellow and black" team's positive results place them in the top four teams globally…

An article posted by Tasting Table highlighted the unique and long-standing tradition of Greek mountain tea, made from the Sideritis plant, which has been consumed for thousands of years due to its medicinal qualities. Unlike popular caffeinated teas like green…

An article posted by Tasting Table highlighted the unique and long-standing tradition of Greek mountain tea, made from the Sideritis plant, which has been consumed for thousands of years due to its medicinal qualities. Unlike popular caffeinated teas like green…

ATHENS, Greece — Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece’s railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country's deadliest train crash. The demonstrators also demanded punishment for those responsible for the head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train that killed 57 people Feb. 28. Police said that more than 8,000 people in Athens gathered outside Parliament to protest on Sunday. The protesters later marched to the offices of privatized train operator Hellenic Train. The company, which has been owned by Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane since 2017, isn't responsible…

The "Improving Road Safety Program" of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan "Greece 2.0" includes a package of road safety projects, with a total cost of €161 million, approved through a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) by Deputy Minister of Interior…

The "Improving Road Safety Program" of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan "Greece 2.0" includes a package of road safety projects, with a total cost of €161 million, approved through a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) by Deputy Minister of Interior…

LONDON - The chairperson of the British Museum, George Osborne, stated in the "Diaries" column of the Spectator magazine that the trustees are discussing with the Greeks a way to resolve the 200-year-old dispute regarding the sculptures. Their goal is…

LONDON - The chairperson of the British Museum, George Osborne, stated in the "Diaries" column of the Spectator magazine that the trustees are discussing with the Greeks a way to resolve the 200-year-old dispute regarding the sculptures. Their goal is…
Community

BOSTON – Fr. Romanos Karanos, the presiding priest of the Annunciation parish in Brockton, MA, and also professor of ecclesiastical music at the Holy Cross School Theological School and Nicholas Babanikas, president of the Parish Council, spoke to The National Herald about the course to success and future of their…

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - When Manolis Savvenas came to the United States from Rhodes, he was a professional wrestler who went by the name Mike Pappas, also known as The Flying Greek. However, he eventually returned to his jewelry-making roots, having…

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - When Manolis Savvenas came to the United States from Rhodes, he was a professional wrestler who went by the name Mike Pappas, also known as The Flying Greek. However, he eventually returned to his jewelry-making roots, having…

NEW YORK - She’s considered the most important Greek-American artist of the postwar period, but her work hadn’t been the focus of a major exhibition in over 40 years. Now, with a striking new exhibition in New York, Chyrssa is…

NEW YORK - She’s considered the most important Greek-American artist of the postwar period, but her work hadn’t been the focus of a major exhibition in over 40 years. Now, with a striking new exhibition in New York, Chyrssa is…

SEATTLE, WA – Archon Dr. Tom Papademetriou, Professor of Greek History and Director of the Dean and Zoe Center for Hellenic Studies at Stockton College in Galloway, New Jersey, presented a most interesting and informative lecture, titled ‘The Ecumenical Patriarchate…

SEATTLE, WA – Archon Dr. Tom Papademetriou, Professor of Greek History and Director of the Dean and Zoe Center for Hellenic Studies at Stockton College in Galloway, New Jersey, presented a most interesting and informative lecture, titled ‘The Ecumenical Patriarchate…
CHURCH

OPINIONS

What comes to mind watching and listening to Greek officials try to explain why a deadly head-on train crash that killed 57 people – most of them students returning from Athens to Thessaloniki after the annual Carnival celebration – is that Ralph Cramden was the Minister of Silly Talks. It's…

Letter from Athens by Andy Dabilis

Even among the vast diversity of stellar Greek-American artists, Basil Gogos will always hold a unique place. For Basil Gogos was, if nothing else, an internationally renowned maker of monsters. Strangely enough, it is Gogos’ particular vision of the grotesque…

By Steve Frangos
Even among the vast diversity of stellar Greek-American artists, Basil Gogos will always hold a unique place. For Basil Gogos was, if nothing else, an internationally renowned maker of monsters. Strangely enough, it is Gogos’ particular vision of the grotesque…
By Steve Frangos

The fever pitch in relations between the U.S. and China is rising dangerously high, with the Chinese leaving no move and no statement unanswered. And it all revolves around Taiwan but also... China's balloons. But things are getting dangerous, with…

By Vasileios Magalios
The fever pitch in relations between the U.S. and China is rising dangerously high, with the Chinese leaving no move and no statement unanswered. And it all revolves around Taiwan but also... China's balloons. But things are getting dangerous, with…
By Vasileios Magalios

Originally, the first of the two expected rounds of elections were to be held on April 9. While this was not publicly announced by the Prime Minister, it was confirmed by people in contact with him. It was even said…

By Antonis H. Diamataris
Originally, the first of the two expected rounds of elections were to be held on April 9. While this was not publicly announced by the Prime Minister, it was confirmed by people in contact with him. It was even said…
By Antonis H. Diamataris
GREECE

ATHENS - Greece, which has been building its arsenal and foreign alliances to counter Turkish provocations, is set to decide the winner of a €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) contract to acquire three Corvette warships, with an option for a fourth. "The final decision on the corvettes is imminent, and both…

While other European Union countries are ending Golden Visa programs due to concerns about money laundering and criminal activity, Greece is continuing with the scheme. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' New Democracy government remains committed to the program, despite doubling the minimum investment in property purchases to €500,000 ($532,325) for most…

ANKARA - As Turkey reels from an earthquake and Greece mourns its train tragedy, the two countries are coming together to seek dialogue and diplomacy. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has lowered his belligerent tone, seeking peaceful solutions despite Turkey's desire for more American-made F-16 fighters. Critics in Congress have…

GET UNLIMITED ACCESS

Become a subscriber for less than $ 1 / week. Cancel at any time. Really, at any time.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

or Donate

USA

WILMINGTON, Del. — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that the federal government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank, but is working to help depositors who are concerned about their money. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits up to $250,000, but many of the companies and wealthy people who used the bank — known for its relationships with technology startups and venture capital — had more than that amount in their account. There are fears that some workers across the country won't receive their paychecks. Yellen, in an interview with CBS' “Face the Nation,” provided few details on…

PHOENIX — America's schools say kids are hungry — just as pandemic-era benefit programs have lapsed. There is growing concern about the effects on kids'…

PHOENIX — America's schools say kids are hungry — just as pandemic-era benefit programs have lapsed. There is growing concern about the effects on kids'…

NEW YORK — The financial institution best known for its relationships with high-flying world technology startups and venture capital, Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of…

NEW YORK — The financial institution best known for its relationships with high-flying world technology startups and venture capital, Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of…

SARASOTA, Fla. — Residents are complaining about burning eyes and breathing problems. Dead fish have washed up on beaches. A beachside festival has been canceled,…

SARASOTA, Fla. — Residents are complaining about burning eyes and breathing problems. Dead fish have washed up on beaches. A beachside festival has been canceled,…
CYPRUS

NICOSIA -  Following Greece's lead in conducting business with Saudi Arabia despite the Gulf nation's alleged involvement in the killing of an American-based journalist, Cyprus is forging ahead with deals and investments. A Framework Cooperation Program was signed in Nicosia by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Saudi Minister of Investment…

NICOSIA -  Following Greece's lead in conducting business with Saudi Arabia despite the Gulf nation's alleged involvement in the killing of an American-based journalist, Cyprus is forging ahead with deals and investments. A Framework Cooperation Program was signed in Nicosia by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Saudi Minister of Investment…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

NICOSIA - With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and tourism expected to surge on the island, Cyprus Airways reported encouraging numbers, with a significant increase in passengers for February, a typically quiet month. According to the company, it carried 19,509 passengers in February, compared to 2,997 in the…

NICOSIA - With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and tourism expected to surge on the island, Cyprus Airways reported encouraging numbers, with a significant increase in passengers for February, a typically quiet month. According to the company, it carried 19,509 passengers in February, compared to 2,997 in the…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…
WORLD

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — When Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina became Pope Francis, much of his home country celebrated as if it had just won a soccer World Cup championship. A decade later, the first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church generates divided opinions and much less fervor. Francis, who…

BEIJING — China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change during a period of uncertainty in the world's second-largest economy. Yi, whose official title is governor…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported Sunday its profits surged to $161 billion last year off higher crude prices, a record result for an energy firm crucial to the kingdom's economy. The firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said in its annual report…

Sports

ATHENS - A one-of-a-kind mountain race, the Vamvakou Mountain Run, will take place on Sunday June 11, 2023, on the slopes of Mount Parnon in the Greek region of Laconia, starting and finishing in the village of Vamvakou. Come and traverse gorges, forest roads, and hiking trails together, starting at an altitude of 950 meters and climbing up to 1600 meters through your choice of routes in an idyllic mountain landscape! This is the third time the run is being hosted by Vamvakou Revival as part of the efforts to bring new life to the village with the support of…

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry knocked down all the dazzling shots everybody has come to expect from him in crunch time night after night —…

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry knocked down all the dazzling shots everybody has come to expect from him in crunch time night after night —…

FORT WORTH, Texas — When Marcus Sasser crumbled awkwardly to the court after his feet slipped from under him while dribbling past midcourt, Houston coach…

FORT WORTH, Texas — When Marcus Sasser crumbled awkwardly to the court after his feet slipped from under him while dribbling past midcourt, Houston coach…

LOS ANGELES — Matt Duchene scored in the second round of the shootout and the Nashville Predators snapped the Los Angeles Kings' five-game winning streak…

LOS ANGELES — Matt Duchene scored in the second round of the shootout and the Nashville Predators snapped the Los Angeles Kings' five-game winning streak…
TOP STORIES

SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it. The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said…

The Archive

Discover The National Herald’s
25 years of independent journalism.

EXPLORE NOW
VIDEO
Greece Releases 16-Year-Old’s Eurovision Hope Entry: What They Say (Video)Greece Releases 16-Year-Old’s Eurovision Hope Entry: What They Say (Video)

ATHENS - With hopes of becoming the second-youngest winner ever in the kitschy Eurovision song contest to be held in May in Liverpool, the official video of 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer Victor Vernicos’ song, "What They Say," has been released. In a selection process that included a panel, instead of being…

Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides…

Greek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation

NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the charity work of their Foundation. This time the brothers managed…

FOOD + TRAVEL

Mushrooms are a great ingredient all year round and can be enjoyed in a variety of dishes. For vegans, vegetarians, or those fasting, the texture and flavor is a good meat replacement option in many dishes. Try the following mushroom recipes which incorporate classic Greek flavors. Stewed mushrooms is a…

RENO, Nev. — Last winter, most ski resorts at Lake Tahoe had to postpone their usual November openings because there wasn't enough snow. This season, several have been forced to close at times because there's been too much. A relentless winter has dumped more than 50 feet (15 meters) of…

RHODES - On Saturday, the first charter flight arrived at Rhodes' "Diagoras" airport, bringing in the first tourists of the season to the island. The first international flight from London landed at 12 noon, officially starting the 2023 tourist season. In a statement, the mayor of Rhodes, Antonis Kambourakis, emphasized…

CULTURE

ATHENS - With hopes of becoming the second-youngest winner ever in the kitschy Eurovision song contest to be held in May in Liverpool, the official video of 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer Victor Vernicos’ song, "What They Say," has been released. In a selection process that included a panel, instead of being…

ATHENS - With hopes of becoming the second-youngest winner ever in the kitschy Eurovision song contest to be held in May in Liverpool, the official video of 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer Victor Vernicos’ song, "What They Say," has been released. In a selection process that included a panel, instead of being…

An imposing wall topped by three bulls’ heads towers over the comparatively diminutive human figure, perhaps an attendant or supplicant at the shrine. A mother, seated, cradles her dead child in her left arm and raises her right hand in prayer. A baby, on all fours but very much on…

An imposing wall topped by three bulls’ heads towers over the comparatively diminutive human figure, perhaps an attendant or supplicant at the shrine. A mother, seated, cradles her dead child in her left arm and raises her right hand in prayer. A baby, on all fours but very much on…

NEW YORK — Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where "Everything Everywhere All at Once" comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past "the slap" of last year's ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when…

NEW YORK — Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where "Everything Everywhere All at Once" comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past "the slap" of last year's ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including when…

"Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus (Sony Music) Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" made even those in a stable relationship sing out loud with conviction. Now, her latest album "Endless Summer Vacation" — released Friday — is much more than a break-up anthem; it's a rebirth. While spring alone seems still so…

"Endless Summer Vacation," Miley Cyrus (Sony Music) Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" made even those in a stable relationship sing out loud with conviction. Now, her latest album "Endless Summer Vacation" — released Friday — is much more than a break-up anthem; it's a rebirth. While spring alone seems still so…

HEALTH + SCIENCES

Researchers have found long-term evidence that actively monitoring localized prostate cancer is a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation. The results, released Saturday, are encouraging for men who want to avoid treatment-related sexual and incontinence problems, said Dr. Stacy Loeb, a prostate cancer specialist at NYU Langone Health who…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides…

HONOLULU — Hawaii's second-largest volcano is not erupting, scientists said in an update to a previous warning. The U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement late Saturday that seismic activity beneath the summit of Kilauea "has returned to background levels, ground deformation has stabilized, and no lava has been observed…

EDITORS’ PICKS

CARTOONS

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

Church

Annunciation of Brockton, MA: On the Way to Progress

March 12, 2023
By Theodore Kalmoukos
ΚΑΡΑΝΟΣ-1
Fr. Romanos Karanos with Metropolitan Methodios of Boston in front of the entrance of the Annunciation’s nave in Brockton. (Photo provided by the Brockton parish)

BOSTON – Fr. Romanos Karanos, the presiding priest of the Annunciation parish in Brockton, MA, and also professor of ecclesiastical music at the Holy Cross School Theological School and Nicholas Babanikas, president of the Parish Council, spoke to The National Herald about the course to success and future of their historic parish.

Fr. Romanos, who has been pastoring at the parish for just about a year, said that “we have started the new year with great enthusiasm. The volunteers in the various ministries of our church are working tirelessly, our Ladies Philoptochos Society is offering significant philanthropic service, and our youth have started to reconnect with the community after the ‘hiatus’ that was caused by the pandemic. Our extremely successful festival of last September contributed to an already healthy financial condition. Also, in a few months the iconography of the church will be completed. In terms of the spiritual life of the parish, I am happy to see an increase in the number of congregants during Sunday services and a greater participation in the sacraments and the weekly Bible study sessions. In order to further enhance the spiritual life of our parishioners, we intend to organize pilgrimages throughout the country and in the Holy Land.”

Fr. Romanos distributes the Holy Light of the Resurrection chanting “come receive the light.” (Photo provided by the Brockton parish)

Babanikas said that, “in the past, our community consisted of over 600 families. Due to the demographic changes in the area, the increase in mixed marriages, and the pandemic, we currently have about 350 families. Nevertheless, the Annunciation parish continues to be a dynamic, well-organized community with a multitude of activities and ministries for its members and the wider Brockton population.”

Regarding the financial condition of the parish, Babanikas noted that, “as Fr. Romanos said earlier, our financial situation is very healthy. Over the past seven years, our generous parishioners have made donations of over $750,000 for renovations and the beautification of our church, as well as $550,000 for our iconography project. The suggested stewardship amounts are $600 for families and $300 for individuals. However, a parishioner with limited financial capabilities can contribute the ‘two copper coins of the widow,’ which the Gospel tells us have a greater value.”

(Photo provided by the Brockton parish)

When we asked Fr. Romanos, what kind of questions about the Orthodox faith and the Orthodox Church he receives from people, especially from the youth, he said that, “we live in an age of utter spiritual confusion. The social media promote a type of person whose primary goal is the instant gratification of every kind of individual needs and desires and that ‘cancels’ people with different values and beliefs. This type is the opposite of the role model presented in the Gospel, which is the person who sacrifices his individual desires for the sake of others, in accordance with Christ’s divine example. I think that the existential agony of contemporary young adults can be summed up in one question: ‘Who is Christ, after all?’ The authentic answer to this question can be found only in the Orthodox Church.”

Regarding the Greek and Sunday Schools and other programs of the parish, Babanikas said “our Greek School currently has 14 students and our Sunday School has about 55 students. Our youth groups are very active, with several children serving in the altar and participating in GOYA, Hope, and Joy, the dance groups, and our basketball team. We have a robust musical ministry with beautiful chanting from our choir and chanters, as well as a vibrant OPA ministry, which serves our seniors. We are certainly still experiencing the negative side effects of the pandemic in this area of our community’s life. The numbers I mentioned are rather small in comparison with the past, but we are making an intense effort to see them rise, but especially to strengthen the bond of our children with the church.”

The dance group ‘Tradition’ of the Annunciation parish of Brockton, MA. (Photo provided by the Brockton parish)

Fr. Romanos responded to question about the greatest challenge currently for the community, he said, “in my estimation, the greatest challenge for all the communities of our Archdiocese is the cultivation of a liturgical ethos. For our ancestors the church was the beginning, the center, and the end of every activity and every aspect of life. I believe this was true of the first immigrants who came from Greece. Today the average Greek Orthodox American has placed the church in a neglected corner of his life or views it as primarily an ethnic or social club. We have a tremendous responsibility as priests to re-evangelize our people, to remind them that in our churches and especially in the sacrament of Holy Eucharist they will find the Truth and the Life. Another significant challenge is our opening up to non-Greek Americans. We have a duty to proclaim everywhere that while we are proud of our ethnic and cultural heritage, we are not a closed club. We are the Church of Christ, in which “there is neither Jew nor Greek.”

When we asked what is the priesthood for him, he said: “The late Metropolitan Dionysios of Servia used to say that every time a priest serves the Divine Liturgy, he is judged, but the people are saved. St. Paul expresses the meaning of the priesthood when he writes: ‘I wish I could be condemned and cut off from Christ for the sake of my brethren.’ A friend of mine, also a priest, phrased it aptly when he warned me a few days before my ordination: ‘Be careful because God will give you an altar and a knife. With this knife you can either sacrifice others, so that you can live, or sacrifice yourself, so that the world may live.’ Self-sacrifice so that the world may live: that is the priesthood.”

The parish at the Greek Independece parade in Boston. (Photo provided by the Brockton parish)
Fr. Romanos Karanos with children of the parish at a Red Sox game in Boston. (Photo provided by the Brockton parish)
Fr. Romanos Karanos with president of the Parish Council Nicholas Babanikas at the Greek Festival. (Photo provided by the Brockton parish)

RELATED

General News
Death of Founder Brings End of Missouri’s Manoli’s Jewelers Business

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - When Manolis Savvenas came to the United States from Rhodes, he was a professional wrestler who went by the name Mike Pappas, also known as The Flying Greek.

United States
An Underappreciated Greek-American Revisited in a New York Exhibition
Church
Seattle Archons Lecture on Early 20th Century History of Ecumenical Patriarchate

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.