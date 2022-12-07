Annunciation NYC Celebrates 18th Annual Stewardship & Mistletoe Galas

Events

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church New York City held its 18th Annual Stewardship and Mistletoe Galas on December 3 at the Harvard Club of New York City in Midtown Manhattan. (Photo: Gerasimos Katechis GK Photography for Annunciation NYC)

NEW YORK – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church New York City held its 18th Annual Stewardship and Mistletoe Galas on December 3 at the Harvard Club of New York City in Midtown Manhattan, returning with an unprecedented response after a two-year, in-person hiatus due to the pandemic.

The vibrant, sold-out event, hosted by the Annunciation Parish, welcomed over 700 Greek-Americans, who celebrated the Christmas spirit, danced to the sounds of Dean Vali Orchestra of Bounce Music and DJ Bobby Karounos of Spartan Sounds, and supported the iconic Upper West Side Greek Orthodox Church and its ministries. The Stewardship Gala was home to a seated dinner, which hosted notable clergy members and Hellenic organizations. The Mistletoe Gala featured an open bar and buffet, as well as a sea of youth who mingled and delighted amongst the festive décor of the private social club.

“After a two-year, in-person hiatus, Annunciation was thrilled to return to the Harvard Club in Midtown for its Annual Stewardship & Mistletoe Galas,” said Fr. Sotirios Michalatos, Parish Priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church NYC. “We were overjoyed to see our beloved community partake in this highly anticipated event and celebrate our faith in Christ.”

The event began with remarks by George J. Kostas, President of Annunciation Parish Council, as well as Fr. Michalatos. Additional remarks were provided by Fr. Chrysostomos Gilbert, Dean of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity and former presiding priest of Annunciation, who represented His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

Notable attendees included Archbishop Demetrios, formerly of America; Kassandra Romas, Gala Chairwoman for 18 consecutive years; Nicholas A. Karacostas, AHEPA former Supreme President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees; Fr. Panagioti Papazafiropoulos, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Chief of Staff to the Archbishop and Assistant Chancellor; Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne by His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, Director of Special Events; E. Leo Milonas, former New York State judge; and Jacob Hadjigeorgis, Greek restaurant owner and founder of Pickle Hospitality.

Also present showing their support were numerous young professionals, parish youth groups and other organizations promoting Hellenism, including National Hellenic Student Association of America, Hellenic Professional Women, Hellenic Medical Society, The Greekend, Philo4Thought and more.

The event included an array of raffle prizes such as $1,000 donated by the Annunciation Parish Council, two tickets to the New York Philharmonic, and a variety of gift cards. The Grand Raffle prizes included a table for ten at next year’s 2023 Annunciation Stewardship Gala valued at $3,750, six tickets to the 2023 Annunciation Mistletoe Gala valued at $1,200, gift certificates to restaurants, and more.

Next year’s Annunciation Stewardship and Mistletoe Gala 2023 is confirmed for Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the Harvard Club of New York City.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church New York City is located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side at West End Avenue and 91st Street.

For more information on Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church New York City, visit www.annunciation-nyc.org or call 212-724-2070.