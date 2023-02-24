x

February 24, 2023

Annual Community Fish Fry Returns to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral

February 24, 2023
By TNH Staff
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. (Photo: Facebook.com/stsconstantineCLE)

CLEVELAND, OH.- Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Cleveland, Ohio is set to start their annual Community Fish Fry on Friday, February 24th. The event will run through Friday, March 31st and will be open from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm. Guests can choose to dine-in or carryout, but pre-orders are not accepted. The all-you-can-eat dinner is available for $17.00 with other options also offered. The Cathedral is located at 3352 Mayfield Rd in Cleveland Heights, near Severance Center and the intersection of Mayfield and Taylor Rds. For more information, including a link to the full menu, visit their website. Reservations can also be made by calling 216-932-3300 ext. 4.

According to the official website of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the need for a Greek Orthodox Church in the eastern suburbs of Greater Cleveland was felt prior to World War II when many of the Greek Orthodox faithful had scattered throughout the city. In 1952, residents of the eastern suburbs petitioned the Board of Trustees of the American Hellenic Community of Greater Cleveland to acquire property to build a parish church. A committee was appointed to study the problem and locate suitable property.

In May of 1953, the Board of Trustees, under the presidency of Thomas P. Cyrus, acquired three lots on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights, which is now the present site of the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The official door opening ceremonies were held on September 29, 1957, and the first regular service was celebrated on Christmas Eve of the same year. On December 17, 1967, Archbishop Iakovos designated Sts. Constantine & Helen a Cathedral. The first Parish Counsel assumed office on January 3, 1968, and Alex Mekedis was elected president.

Today, Sts. Constantine & Helen is a growing, vibrant, and thriving parish that continues to serve the Greek Orthodox faithful of the eastern part of Cleveland and its suburbs. Fr. Stephen Callos has been serving as the priest of the cathedral since 1982.

 

