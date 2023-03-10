Anna Korakaki Shoots for Gold: Claims Victory at European Airgun Championships

Default Category

TALLINN, ESTONIA – Anna Korakaki reached the pinnacle of success at the European Airgun Championships following her victory in the 10m pistol final. The Greek champion and gold medalist of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro faced French shooter Celine Goberville in a battle for gold, defeating her with a score of 16-14 and securing the top spot on the podium in Tallinn, Estonia.

Christina Moschou also participated in the final, finishing in fourth place and securing her place at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.