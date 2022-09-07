Anna Andreadi, the Sculptor who Gives Soul to Metal

Culture

Anna Andreadi was born in New York, studied in Zurich and later settled in Athens which is now the center of her creative activity. In her works, she mainly uses metal, which although considered “cold” as a medium, in her hands comes to life and acquires a soul. Lately, she has been focusing on small metal statues using copper as the main raw material.

Her art is primarily anthropocentric and her goal is to highlight the harmony and balance even of opposites by nature and belief. She spoke with The National Herald about her work.

TNH: How did your journey in the world of art and especially sculpture begin and what were the main milestones in your artistic journey?

Anna Andreadi: This journey began uncharted. A world of many and varied options spread out before me as it often does in our younger ages.

Coincidentally, they always had art as a common denominator. As the years passed, the options became clearer. Some remained simply as hobbies for my free time, like music and dance, and others remain firmly and professionally close to me like any form of visual expression. I’ll never know what it would be like to choose something other than all the things I love, but there’s no point anymore. I trusted my choices and decided to give my best, believing that nothing is a coincidence.

I got the confirmation at the first group exhibition in which I participated when all my works were bought by the Athens Gallery at the opening. It was not an inconsiderable amount of money, but my joy centered on the fact that my choice was on the right track. I would say that this was the first stop on my path. Then other exhibitions followed, as well as collaborations with many venues, the path was upward year after year.

In reciprocation of this favor, I always tried to be consistent and hardworking in the demands of my artistic course. I always had by my side the support, encouragement and undivided support of my husband Themis Andreadis.

TNH: What is the dominant theme in your work?

AA: My subjects I could say are anthropocentric aiming to refer to the delicate balances of every form of relationship, between people. It’s a way to tell every now and then a story of love and companionship and the joy of sharing it with other people. I usually enrich my themes with symbols like trees, stairs, swings and whatever can have a reference and be connected to each little story.

TNH: From inspiration to creation- will you describe to us your magical moment, from the moment of conception to the moment when the idea takes shape?

AA: Conception is connected to the feelings that emerge from various stimuli internally as well as socially. I want to say that it is an internal emotional process with the gaze directed simultaneously within me and around me.

On the way from the conception to the final form the road looks like a journey where we usually take with us what we consider necessary. I would say that a small but perhaps a large percentage of the original inspiration comes back, maybe to come back another time and what remains is the essence of the conception. For some sculptures I need a design, for others I work spontaneously as well as for some I need the initial processing in some material such as clay, plaster, wood, etc. while for some others I create the form using metal elements from the beginning which I develop to their final form by gluing them with silver and flame. Until they reach their final form, they go through various processing techniques, such as wire brushes, files, wheels, special cleanings and oxidations.

TNH: Your work is dominated by slender airy figures sometimes on high ladders, sometimes floating, even acrobats, but always united even when not touching, figures overflowing with love and indeed a love that soars high into the sky. What is the role of love in your life and art?

AA: Love for me is a basic and non-negotiable value. I cannot, nor would I, imagine a world without love. I consider it to be the driving force for peace, creativity and companionship. Also people’s relationships such as between friends, couples, relatives, generations and their unique different stories move me deeply. Each of us has a little biography about himself or others to tell, I chose this way so that the observer can give his personal extensions and references. This is what I have noticed over the years that creates a connection between the creator and the recipient of each sculpture.

TNH: Where can one admire your creations?

AA: Following the developments of technology I have partnerships with platforms for the promotion and sale of works of art such as Artfinder: https://bit.ly/3CY4IIR and Saatchi Art: https://bit.ly/3RvPsa6 as well as my personal e-shop annaandreadi.com.

In addition to the platforms, I also collaborate with foreign galleries such as the Forest Gallery in England, the Periple in Brussels, the Riviera Galerie Saint Paul in France, the Rose Gallery in Finland. In Greece, I work with art galleries and high aesthetic art stores in Athens and the Greek islands such as Santorini, Mykonos, Crete, Corfu and elsewhere.

Thank you very much for the hospitality, I send my greetings from the bottom of my heart to Greek community.