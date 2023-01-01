x

January 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 47ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Music

Anita Pointer has Died at the Age of 74

January 1, 2023
By The National Herald
Anita_Pointer_1974
Grammy Award-winning singer Anita Poynter has died at the age of 74 (Source: Wikipedia)

Grammy Award-winning singer Anita Poynter has died at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer, her agent announced.

One of the founding members of the R&B group, The Pointer Sisters, Anita Pointer became known worldwide with hits like “I’m So Excited,” “Jump” and “Fire.”

The Oakland, California-based group-the three sisters Anita, June and Ruth-released their first album in 1973 and later won three Grammy Awards.

“I am saddened to announce that my client and Grammy Award-winner, Anita Pointer, of the Pointer Sisters, has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer,” Roger Neal wrote on Instagram.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted to know that she is now with her daughter Jada and sisters June & Bonnie in peace. Heaven is more beautiful with Anita there,” her family said in a statement.

RELATED

Music
Greek Panel Picks 7 Eurovision Finalist Entry Hopeful Songs

ATHENS – Zealous fans can't get enough of the kitschy, campy annual Eurovision contest and Greece hopes to get another winner in 2023 after a 70-person Audience Committee picked seven finalists.

Culture
Barbara Walters, News Pioneer and ‘The View’ Creator, Dies
Culture
Queen Guitarist, Women’s Soccer Team top UK Honors List

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

World Reacts to Death of Brazilian Soccer King Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

Bet on it. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan.

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump began 2022 on a high.

WASHINGTON — Eva Guzman's expenses have swelled, but she feels comfortable financially thanks to the savings she and her late husband stockpiled for a rainy day.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.