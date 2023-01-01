Anita Pointer has Died at the Age of 74

Music

Grammy Award-winning singer Anita Poynter has died at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer, her agent announced.

One of the founding members of the R&B group, The Pointer Sisters, Anita Pointer became known worldwide with hits like “I’m So Excited,” “Jump” and “Fire.”

The Oakland, California-based group-the three sisters Anita, June and Ruth-released their first album in 1973 and later won three Grammy Awards.

“I am saddened to announce that my client and Grammy Award-winner, Anita Pointer, of the Pointer Sisters, has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer,” Roger Neal wrote on Instagram.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted to know that she is now with her daughter Jada and sisters June & Bonnie in peace. Heaven is more beautiful with Anita there,” her family said in a statement.