January 5, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

Angelos Family at Center of Baltimore Orioles’ Drama amid Baseball Revival

January 5, 2024
By The National Herald
Peter G. Angelos. (Photo by AP)
Peter Angelos, the renowned attorney who made his name winning asbestos class action suits, bought the Baltimore Orioles in 1993. (Photo by AP)

Whether or not there is crying in baseball, there is drama – modern Greek style – in Baltimore. The Orioles have not come close to winning a world series since Peter Angelos bought the team in 1993 – they last won one in 1983.

The Wall Street Journal this week shined the spotlight on the team’s plight with the headline: ‘The Succession Drama Griping One of Baseball’s Most Storied Teams’. The subhead for the article by Lindsey Adler and Jared Diamond reveals: ‘Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos wants the team to be sold when he dies, but his oldest son isn’t planning to give up control’. The latter is the Orioles’ chief executive.

The story notes that “with his father incapacitated by illness, and with a motivated suitor lurking in the background, John Angelos has indicated privately that he intends to keep the club moving forward, potentially throwing the future of the franchise into turmoil. This wrangling over the direction of the Orioles is the latest chapter in a bitter and complicated drama that has gripped one of Baltimore’s most prominent families.”

The article continues: “The acrimony features an ailing patriarch suffering from dementia whose wishes may or may not be heeded, an explosive lawsuit that pitted John Angelos and his mother against the family’s younger son and a controversial real-estate project that now hangs in the balance. All the while, there is another local billionaire who has had his eyes on the Orioles for many years, waiting to pounce if the opportunity arises.”

John passions and ambitions appear to go beyond the joy (and pain) of owning a baseball team. “He envisions the Orioles’ downtown ballpark as the center of a large, mixed-use development complex, joining the growing list of sports owners who see value in using their franchises to anchor some even loftier real estate aspirations. Angelos says his project will focus on serving Baltimore with community facilities. In addition, there would be the usual mix of hotels, bars, restaurants, offices and apartments.”

Last week, “after long, contentious negotiations, the Orioles signed a lease that could keep them in Baltimore for the next three decades… all of this means that John Angelos is positioning himself as a vital figure in shaping the future of baseball in Baltimore for a generation to come.”

His father Peter, a renowned “attorney who earned his fortune representing thousands of workers in asbestos-related compensation claims, led a group of investors who bought the Orioles in 1993 for $173 million. The team John Angelos now runs is likely worth upward of $1.5 billion.”

The article notes that “court filings from last year revealed that before his health problems, Peter Angelos believed his surviving heirs should sell the Orioles so that his wife, Georgia, ‘could enjoy the great wealth they had amassed together.’ But in an emergency phone call with [Maryland Governor] Wes Moore earlier this month, John Angelos said that the team isn’t for sale, people familiar with the matter said.”

John Angelos officially took over as Major League Baseball’s “control person” of the Orioles from his father in 2020, giving him full rein of the team.

While the drama is unfolding at a time when the team has made a great turnaround on the field – “with a roster filled with burgeoning young stars and a farm system loaded with heralded prospects, the Orioles seem poised to compete for championships for the foreseeable future” as the article notes – the future of the firm of Peter Angelos Law is more cloudy. “Georgia Angelos… filed a suit… accusing [younger son] Louis of wrongfully taking control of Peter’s law firm… The parties dropped their lawsuits in February [2023], but the revelations contained in them show that the family isn’t entirely in agreement about how to proceed with the team they own.”

Papa Still Counts, But Money Talks

“People familiar with the matter said it is extremely unlikely that the Orioles are sold while Peter Angelos is still alive, because it would leave the family subject to hundreds of millions of dollars in capital-gains taxes. The tax burden would be significantly lessened upon his death,” according to the article.

(Material from the Wall Street Journal was used in this report)

 

