Angelo Tsakopoulos: ‘A Dignified Man,’ as Aristotle Would Say

Angelo Tsakopoulos, in the context of the 4th Southeast Europe & East Med Forum, was honored with the Leader Award, which was presented to him by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (Photo: Courtesy of Angelo Tsakopoulos)

We spoke a few days ago with a man of dignity, a conscientious benefactor who promotes civic activities, an inheritor of a pure Greek soul, which over the centuries has shown unparalleled examples of generosity and altruism. We discussed these high values, which are an integral part of our ethnic heritage and have shaped his life and success.

Angelo Tsakopoulos, Sacramento’s Maecenas [advisor to the Emperor Augustus and renowned patron of the arts in ancient Rome], who as a benefactor or philanthropist has passionately supported democracy, education for all young people, literacy, the arts, Greek culture, and the Greek language for years, has a vision to make Sacramento a new version of ancient Greece, a hub of learning and philosophy. His life is well-known and his endeavors have left dozens of commemorative plaques in universities, museums, hospitals, foundations, businesses, and organizations. His political activities, including substantial campaign contributions as a member of the Democratic Party have been significant, collaborating with U.S. Presidents including Bill Clinton, Vice President Al Gore, members of Congress, Greek prime ministers, and many prominent Greek-Americans such as Paul Sarbanes, Mike Dukakis, and John Brademas for the benefit of Greece.

Let me take you on a brief trip through his life. I want to take you back in time, to observe his journey from his roots of Arcadia to America in 1951 at the age of 15, and then to his beginnings as an entrepreneur and his typical immigrant’s resume: ‘Shoeshine man’ in Chicago, ‘Farm worker’ in California, ‘Waiter’ in restaurants. In the 1960s, he entered the real estate market, and in the early 1970s, he founded the property development company AKT Development. Since then, he has maintained a leading position in residential and commercial developments in California involving thousands of acres, building entire communities, universities, homes, stores, factories, and shopping malls.

From conversations with him, you discern a deeply democratic, steadfast, practical, open, kind-hearted man. He is receptive to opposing views, listening to individuals with a calmness and wisdom stemming from historical consciousness and social awareness. For Angelo Tsakopoulos, philanthropy is not an obligation, however, but an act of personal fulfillment. Together with his family, they have supported many political and cultural projects and organizations, establishing institutions such as the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts in Sacramento, a performing arts complex and one of the few fully professional theaters in the nation for children. He has also donated more than 70,000 ancient and modern Greek texts to the California State University, Sacramento for the Tsakopoulos Hellenic Collection at the University Library, the largest of its kind in the country. Additionally, he established the Western Policy Center, one of the most serious think tanks in the American capital for issues related to Eastern Europe, which merged with the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, and many more, which cannot be included in this brief presentation. The interview that follows is authentic and friendly – and it went beyond the questions I had planned to ask him. My conclusions from it? Firstly, that Angelo Tsakopoulos used the wealth he acquired for the ultimate purpose of an educational, cultural, and community design revolution, which with his unwavering optimism and boundless generosity, he achieved the unimaginable. Secondly, I believe the U.S. leads in the fields of commerce, technology, and thought, undoubtedly because this country was built by immigrants, among whom was Angelo Tsakopoulos, who had luck, passion for life, and a thirst for advancement. They became grand benefactors who established, financed, and served education, culture, science, justice, national security, and social welfare.

The National Herald: Mr. Tsakopoulos, what do you remember from your childhood during the Occupation in Greece?

Angelo Tsakopoulos: The first thing I remember is when my father was leaving to go to Albania, and my mother was very emotional, telling him, “Maybe I won’t see you again.” I remember the Occupation, I remember when the Germans wouldn’t let us leave our homes. My parents during the Occupation and the Greek Civil War were thinking about what we would eat tomorrow and the day after, and how they would raise their children. The war was bad, but the Occupation was worse! My parents never allowed us, as children, to become disillusioned. “This too shall pass,” they would tell us, and “things will get better. Never stop trying.” That’s how I grew up, hoping that the war would end and we would live a good life. This optimism that my parents instilled in me accompanies me to this day.

TNH: You came to America at 15 years old. What inspired you to educate yourself and evolve?

AT: Besides my parents, who wanted me to have a better life and sent me to America to live with my relatives, one person whom I always remember is William Fitzer, who lived with his family near my relatives’ house in Lodi, California. He broadened horizons in my thinking by encouraging me to study. I went to school, then attended the University of Illinois, and then Sacramento State University, and I began to read passionately classical authors, indeed, all the enlightened thinkers of Greece’s Golden Age. Books taught me to adopt and listen to other people’s ideas, whether I agree with them or not. But my gratitude doesn’t stop at Fitzer. I was also very lucky in my life to have parents who never stopped encouraging me, my relatives who helped me a lot and supported me, and other people I met, like Professor Spyros Vryonis, Nicholas Petrakis, and others.

TNH: With what kind of mindset did you make such successful investments? How should someone invest today? What advice would you give us?

AK: Everything depends on how much money you can gather and where you’ll invest it. No matter how much money you make, saving $1 a day is something. Adamantios Korais said: “Acquiring wealth often involves luck, but preserving it requires an enlightened mind.” I was keen on everything related to investments. I never hesitated to buy land that might not develop for decades. I took risks based on logic, always. I bought cheap, undeveloped land in Sacramento, which I either developed myself through AKT Development or sold to other developers. I started after receiving the advice of a veteran realtor: invest in and sell land, not houses. So, I found a map and compared it to a much older one of the same area to see where there had been more development. It turned out that people were moving where they had access to highways, buses, or airports. More than anything else, this shaped how and where I would invest. Therefore, you must identify what people need and, most importantly, learn from successful people: ask them questions, associate with them, and take examples from their lives.

TNH: On your journey, you’ve been involved in entrepreneurship, politics, and philanthropy. On what principles did you, as a Greek, rely on to get where you are today?

AT: My duty to Hellenism. We must all honor our homeland and the thought of our ancestors. Greek thought has a universal dimension and embraces the whole world; what makes it unique lies in one concept: ‘Logos’ – Reason. People’s happiness, security, and their communication with others can only be achieved through ‘right reason.’ As Aristotle said, man must shape his life and behavior based on reason, to live “in accordance with reason.” The entire structure of Greek intellectual and cultural achievement is based on this principle. I relied on this principle and made my decisions on its basis. Also, decisive was my experience of living in America and Greece, and acquiring friends whom I trusted and who trusted me.

TNH: However, we live in a country that is inherently warlike, which, although it created a state based on the principles of democracy and Ancient Greek thought in general, it seems to have deviated greatly from these principles in recent years.

AT: America strives to live in peace, but it must not leave unpunished those who do not want peace and want to create conflicts. It cannot leave these criminals to go unpunished.

TNH: Would you call U.S. interventions all over the world and the military dictatorships they organized, helped, supported, or eventually accepted, ‘peaceful intentions’?

AT: There is no perfection anywhere in humanity. Not all Americans are perfect. They have made many mistakes, but America is trying. Do not forget that after World War II, the USA became a superpower that dominated most parts of the planet. Truman believed we can conquer the world with ideas, not with war. He said that “we must use our resources to ensure prosperity for all people, to reject isolationism, and to cooperate with other nations. Peace, justice, and freedom are our goals.”

TNH: At what points in your life did you encounter good luck?

AT: The first place was Greece. I am very lucky to have been able to survive in Greece during a time when things were very difficult and to understand what hunger, poverty, and misery mean. I was again very fortunate to come to America, a very nice and great country, which welcomed me as if I were its child and gave me an education and culture. America is a country that loves the world. It is a paradise on earth. It has nice people to live with. It is a good place to raise your children.

TNH: It used to be, but statistically speaking, the country’s problems today would not qualify it as a paradise. 42% of citizens are obese, 46% use firearms, and 15% of Americans live below the poverty line, not to mention racial discrimination within this multicultural and diverse society.

AT: No state is perfect, but in America, if you do certain things, you can live a good life. You can work, you can go to school, you can gain experiences that, if utilized, will improve your life. However, for these things to happen, we must understand that the happiness of human existence does not depend on how rich someone is but on how they use their reasoning to live with dignity and with principles that promote the community and the broader society in which they live.

TNH: Theoretically, you are right, but humanity has been living under inequality since the beginning of recorded history. We see the law of nature, “the big fish eats the small one,” rules our everyday life. What do you think?

AT: Yes, it is true that “the big fish eats the small one” – unfortunately, the laws of nature are immutable. However, our difference from animals is that we have imagination, we have the ability to anticipate different situations, and we have the motivation to cooperate with others. In other words, we have reason. Aristotle says that the human soul differs both generically and specifically from the animals’. The soul of a horse is not the same as the soul of a human, which has the ability to develop. We have the advantage that we can become better people and help others have a better life.

AT: A better life! I wonder – what do you think makes a life interesting?

AT: Having friends, being part of a vibrant community, being a person who is engaged in common pursuits, and sharing with the people around you. I live in a pleasant neighborhood. I have good friends and a good life. I am saddened when I see the things happening in American society, where life can very difficult and incredibly tough at times, but it is important to resist succumbing to adversity and depression when things are not going well. Never forget that no situation in human life is permanent. Things always change. Everything is temporary. Let us follow the great Greek principles “Know Thyself” and “Moderation is Best.” We are all transients in this life. We will not live forever, but that is what makes life interesting and what makes you want to touch Happiness and Truth.

TNH: And since you mentioned truth… what is your opinion on the mass media?

AT: Unfortunately, there is not the plurality that existed in the past. The proper transmission of information is suffering. That’s why I particularly appreciate The National Herald and the work you do there, because your newspaper represents and discusses all ideas and opinions, even if you disagree with them. The voice of truth is rare, and anyone who upholds it is worthy of respect.

TNH: Where are your charitable contributions now going?

AT: We have given land for universities to be built and a new center for older adults, which we aspire to make one of the best in the world. I am also a co-founder of the MIND Institute, which studies autism and is also affiliated with UC Davis. The MIND Institute is an interdisciplinary, research, clinical, and educational center that investigates the challenges related to autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. It is so paradoxical that we know what is happening on the far side of the moon rather than in our own brains! Apart from my work, I also deal with what is happening in the world, with my grandchildren, with exercise, with Greece, which I love very much, and with my village of Rizes, where I go in the summers.

TNH: What foods do you like, Mr. Tsakopoulos? You haven’t mentioned that in any of your interviews, as I noticed…

AT: But nobody asked me! I like Greek food, especially what my mother used to make in the village. I remember the herbs she used to gather from our mountains in Arcadia. The wonderful aromas! We will eat them again this summer when we go to Rizes in Tegea.

TNH: Thank you, Mr. Tsakopoulos, for this important and encouraging interview that you gave to The National Herald.

AT: I thank you – because you contribute to and maintain a newspaper that’s been around for 109 years with honesty and dedication. When you visit Sacramento, let’s meet.