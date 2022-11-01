x

Angelique Seremetis Chengelis Inducted into Michigan Stadium Press Box Hall of Fame

November 1, 2022
By The National Herald
The University of Michigan with the Go Blue banner unfurled in the stadium in 2017. (Photo: Public domain via Wikimedia Commons)
DETROIT, MI – Greek-American Angelique Seremetis Chengelis, a reporter for more 30 years, was inducted into the Michigan Stadium Press Box Hall of Fame on October 29, according to The Detroit News (TDN).

Chengelis “found herself quite surprised at halftime of Saturday night’s Michigan State-Michigan game, when Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced her as the latest addition to the Michigan Stadium Press Box Hall of Fame,” TDN reported, adding that “Chengelis has been at The Detroit News since 1990, and the Michigan football beat writer since 1992.”

“Does that mean you’ll return my calls now?” Chengelis said jokingly to Manuel, TDN reported.

“Chengelis, 58, a Cincinnati native who graduated from the University of Cincinnati, first interned at The News after college, before working at the Knoxville Journal from 1987-90,” TDN reported, noting that she has been at TDN since then, “and has covered every major sporting event in Detroit, including Michigan football’s 1997 national championship season.”

“It’s so great to have her,” Manuel told TDN. “I don’t always like what Angelique writes, but she’s fair and she’s balanced.”

“Chengelis was added to the Michigan Press Box Hall of Fame along with Tara Preston, who has handled credentials for Michigan football for nearly four decades,” TDN reported, pointing out that “their addition to the Press Box Hall of Fame coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.”

It should be noted that the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) enforces, among other statutes, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

“Earlier this year, Chengelis was inducted into the University of Cincinnati Journalism Hall of Fame,” TDN reported, adding that “in 2018, she was named Michigan Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.”

