Angelina Jolie Wraps Greece Shooting for Film on Maria Callas’ Final Years

Cinema

ATHENS – American actress Angelina Jolie, the latest portraying the famed late Greek opera singer Maria Callas, finished shooting the scenes set in Greece in Pyrgos on the Peloponnese and was seen aboard the yacht Christina O.

That’s named for the late daughter of the late tycoon Aristotle Onassis, who ditched Callas to marry Jackie Kennedy, said to break the heart of the diva regarded as perhaps the greatest female opera singer ever.

This version of Callas’ life called ‘Maria’, looks especially at her later years and is directed by Pablo Larraín, a Chilean, as the opera singer’s life continues to fascinate foreign actors and filmmakers.

Jolie, 48, was spotted on the yacht wearing a replica of one of Callas’ most iconic outfits. “I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy,” Jolie said in a statement.