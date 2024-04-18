x

April 19, 2024

Angelina Alexon to Perform Live at LAGFF June 6, Free Screenings in April

April 18, 2024
By The National Herald
Angelina Alexon
Greek-American pop singer Angelina Alexon. Photo: Courtesy of LAGFF

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) announced that Greek-American pop singer Angelina Alexon will perform live for Greek Night at the Hollywood Scene and Be Seen Bash, the LAGFF’s staple event scheduled for Thursday, June 6. The event is included in the Platinum Pass along with access to the entire film festival of screenings and events as well as the Filmmaker Brunch at the residence of Consul General of Greece in Los Angeles Christina Valassopoulou. Individual tickets to the fun night will be sold at a later date. The Hollywood Scene and Be Seen Bash is brought to our community in collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative and powered by Power Muse Productions.

Angelina Alexon is a fresh new pop singer/songwriter exploding on the music scene with a five-octave soprano vocal range and sings in eight different languages. Due to her range, vocal tone and power, she is often compared to two of her biggest inspirations Mariah Carey and Celine Dion. Alexon has almost 400K following on her social media, and her music video project, ‘One Girl 15 Voices’ in which she uses her amazing vocal range and vocal technique to do impressions of 15 popular artists, went viral almost immediately after its release with over 30 million views on social media.

A scene from the film of ‘The Right Pocket of the Robe’ (‘I Dexia Tsepi tou Rasou’). Photo: Courtesy of LAGFF

More information and passes available online: https://www.lagff.org/pass-2024/.

Early bird discounts are available through the end of April.

LAGFF also announced two upcoming free film screenings of ‘The Right Pocket of the Robe’ (‘I Dexia Tsepi tou Rasou’) at Saint John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 405 N. Dale Avenue in Anaheim, on Sunday, April 21, 6:30 PM, and at Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church, 778 S. Rosemead Boulevard in Pasadena, on Friday, April 26, 6:30 PM. Enjoy a sweet tale about a lonely young monk and his non-human companion.

More information about the Anaheim screening is available online: https://shorturl.at/vBNX7 and for the Pasadena screening: https://shorturl.at/hqE12.

