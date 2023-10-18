x

October 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Arts

Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh Plans to Expand with a $45 Million Event Venue

October 18, 2023
By Associated Press
Warhol Museum Expansion
FILE - Artist Andy Warhol poses on Feb. 1, 1978 in New York. The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million entertainment project. The proposed venue is part of the museum's Pop District initiative and would be built on an existing museum parking lot, according to Dan Law, the museum’s associate director. Plans for the project were presented to the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has announced plans to expand with a $45 million events venue.

The entertainment project is part of the museum’s ‘Pop District’ initiative and would be built on an existing museum parking lot, according to Dan Law, the museum’s associate director. Museum officials presented plans for the project to the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The proposed site would be around 58,000 square feet (17,500 square meters), including a first-floor concert venue with standing room for up to 1,000 people, a second-floor mezzanine, and an events space that could hold up to 360 people on the fourth floor. The third floor would be used for offices and support spaces.

Rick Armstrong, a museum spokesman, said work on the project could begin as soon as spring 2024, but the timelines are “still flexible” as the project moves through the planning and design processes.

RELATED

Music
Britney Spears Writes of Abortion while Dating Justin Timberlake in Excerpts from Upcoming Memoir

Britney Spears wrote that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake more than 20 years ago, according to a peek inside her hotly anticipated memoir.

Cinema
Jada Pinkett Smith Says Revealing Separation from Will Smith is a ‘Weight off my Shoulders’
Cinema
Academy Shakes up Oscars Show Team for 96th Edition in March

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.