x

February 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

SPORTS

Andy Murray Says He’s Unlikely to Play ‘Past This Summer’ After Loss to Humbert in Dubai

February 28, 2024
By Associated Press
Dubai Tennis Championships
Andrew Murray from Great Britain reacts after losing a ball to Ugo Humbert of France during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray reiterated Monday that he is likely to retire from tennis before the season is over.

“I’m likely not going to play past this summer,” the 36-year-old Murray said after losing 6-2, 6-4 to fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert at the Dubai Championships.

After rallying past Denis Shapovalov in three sets on Monday for his 500th hard-court win, the 36-year-old Murray hinted he was heading into the “last few months” of his career.

And he expanded a bit on those plans after the loss to Humbert, although stopped short of setting a firm timeline for when he might retire.

“I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I’m bored of the question, to be honest,” Murray said. “I’m not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But, yes, I don’t plan on playing much past this summer.”

Humbert didn’t face a break point before converting his first match point to reach the quarterfinals and secure a first career win over Murray, who lifted the trophy in Dubai in 2017.

Murray, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme earlier Wednesday he would still like to play at the Paris Games, which run from July 26-Aug. 11.

“Hopefully I can get the chance to compete at another (Olympics),” said Murray, who also won the U.S. Open in 2012.

In other early second-round matches, second-seeded Andrey Rublev, the 2022 champion, advanced to the quarterfinals of the hard-court tournament for the fifth straight time after eliminating Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4.

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed with a 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2) win over Tallon Griekspoor.

Later Wednesday, defending champion Daniil Medvedev will be in action against Lorenzo Sonego.

RELATED

SPORTS
Japan Defeats North Korea 2-1 to Reach Women’s Soccer Tournament at the Paris Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan defeated North Korea 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the women’s soccer tournament at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

SPORTS
American Logan Sargeant Heads Into 2nd F1 Season Stronger, Hopes to Deliver for Williams
SPORTS
Greece Wants Ancient Olympia Site Used to Elect Olympic President

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

NYC Officials Shutter Furniture Store Illegally Converted to House More than 40 Migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York appellate court Wednesday to halt collection of the former president’s $454 million civil fraud judgment while he appeals.

NICOSIA - Sunny Cyprus is taking advantage of that source of power in a groundbreaking project bringing solar energy to schools and educational institutions, installing photovoltaic systems in 405 of them with a combined capacity of 4.

The Philadelphia Orchestra's home is being renamed Marian Anderson Hall in honor of the pioneering Black American contralto, a rare case of an artist's name replacing a corporation.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray reiterated Monday that he is likely to retire from tennis before the season is over.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.