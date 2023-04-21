Andy Manatos Book Signing at the Consulate General of Greece in New York

United States

Andrew E. (Andy) Manatos signed copies of his book at the Consulate General of Greece in New York on April 19. (Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – Manatos & Manatos CEO Andrew E. (Andy) Manatos expressed his eternal pride for his Greek origin, as well as for the influence of Greeks in American society, during the presentation of his book at the Consulate General of Greece in New York on April 19.

Titled The Extraordinary Greek People: Their Remarkable Achievements and Philosophy for Living from Ancient Times to Today, the book includes a hymn to Hellenism, through a record of important stories of Greeks, not only from the golden age of Greece, but also from more recent times.

The last part of the book includes contributions from elite Greek-Americans discussing and analyzing the meaning of Hellenism and what it stands for, from their own point of view.

The book includes, among others, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, former mayor of San Francisco Art Agnos, Secretary of the Leadership 100 Board of Trustees Maria Allwin, President and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles John Angelos, New York Times White House correspondent and author Peter Baker, National Hellenic Society Chairman Drake G. Behrakis, CEO and Chairperson of Cumberland Farms Lily Haseotes-Bentas, Congressman Gus M. Bilirakis, the Hon. B. Theodore Bozonelis, American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell), Calamos Investments Founder John P. Calamos Sr., Red Apple Group President & CEO John Catsimatidis), American Network Solutions Founder, President and PSEKA President Philip Christopher, former governor of Florida Charlie Crist, and advisor to the publishers of The National Herald Antonis H. Diamataris.

Manatos was introduced by Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, and his son and Manatos & Manatos President Mike Manatos, who in turn spoke about his contributions and the general spirit of the book.

“We are truly honored to host Andy Manatos today, with such a long history of more than four generations in America. They are the epitome, if you will, of the American dream, people who came for a better tomorrow for themselves and their families and succeeded against the odds. For this, we not only have to be proud, but it also creates a special debt for us, the younger generations, to protect it, preserve it and pass it on,” said Konstantinou, while Mike Manatos, after thanking all the contributors, emphasized that the Washington OXI Day Foundation does not intend to profit from sales of the book but has made it available at cost.

Taking the floor, Andy Manatos referred to the great influence that Greek culture and Greek education had even on the founders of the U.S., while he also recalled the indisputable achievements of the Greek-American community, focusing on the fact that education levels for Greek-Americans are particularly high even for the second generation after the immigrants.

Consul of Greece Dimitrios Papageorgiou, John Catsimatidis, Philip Christopher, Tasos Zambas, senior adviser of Alma Bank Nancy Papaioannou, TNH co-publisher Vanessa Diamataris, GAEPIS Foundation President Stelios Taketzis, Capital Link President and CEO Nicolas Bornozis and other well-known leaders of the Greek-American community were among those present.

The Extraordinary Greek People: Their Remarkable Achievements and Philosophy for Living from Ancient Times to Today by Andrew E. Manatos is available for purchase, with a contribution to the not-for-profit Washington OXI Day Foundation, online: https://amzn.to/3DpbpmJ.