Androulakis: We Will Propose a New Institutional Consumer Protection Framework

Politics

ATHENS – Opposition PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis on Wednesday announced that his party will propose a new modern institutional consumer protection framework. “We consider necessary to assume a legislative inititative in the next period for the modernisation of the protection framework of the consumers in Greece in relation with the control of the market” Androulakis stated after the end of his meeting with the board of the Competitiveness Committee.

Finally, Androulakis reiterated his party’s proposal for the reduction of VAT on essential goods from 13pct to 6pct taking into account the price increases being recorded and burden the Greek households. “We saw that the increase in basic goods will reach 15 pct at the end of the year, so we believe inconceivable the fact that the government does not adopt our proposal for the reduction of the VAT in order to support the middle class and the most vulnerable households”, he said.