On Comeback Trail, Papandreou Reaches KINAL Leadership Final

ATHENS – His leadership of the former PASOK Socialist party while Prime Minister brought the party’s end but George Papandreou has returned to reach a run-off to be the new head of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL.)

The party is led by PASOK leftovers and had been run by Fofi Gennimata from 2015 until she passed away in October, a popular figure among her peers but who failed to galvanize support among voters.

European Parliament lawmaker Nikos Androulakis, 42, won the first round of the race for the leadership of a party that’s politically irrelevant with only 22 sets in the 300-member Greek Parliament, 19 of them from the old PASOK.

Androulakis got 37.06 percent of votes from KINAL supporters to 27.78 percent for Papandreou with a former PASOK minister, Andreas Loverdos, finishing third and left out. The run-off is Dec. 12.

KINAL officials said the turnout of party members and friends reached nearly 268,000, more than the 217,000 that voted in the last leadership contest, in 2017, said Kathimerini.

Loverdos thanked the tens of thousands who supported his candidacy, adding that the message sent by the polls was “renewal,” but that’s not borne out in the party’s support which hovers around 6-7 percent of the vote among voters.