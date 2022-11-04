Androulakis Stresses Widening of Social Inequality

Politics

ATHENS – Opposition PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis, in an interview with Kontra TV late on Thursday, spoke about the widening of social inequality and the collapse of citizens’ purchasing power due to increased inflation and energy costs, stressing that the government applies a distorted model, while refusing to accept PASOK-KINAL’s proposal to impose price caps on retail trade.

“So the model created by the New Democracy government is for the few energy producers and suppliers to profit,” he said.

In particular, regarding the household basket, the leader of PASOK-Movement for Change commented that “we voted for it in good faith. We did not [wash our hands of it] like SYRIZA, because we want to see how it will be implemented. Only private labels and products that were already on sale are included, instead of putting pressure on the prices of other products,” adding that there is no provision for everyday products that increase a family’s weekly expenses.

Androulakis highlighted the increased private health and housing costs, which burden family budgets, and underlined that “the banks received 40 billion from the European Central Bank and today, although they keep the interest rate on our deposits stable they increased loan rates by 60 points. The gap between interest rates on deposits and loans is the largest in the eurozone. These constitute profiteering of the big and powerful, which this government does not touch but also implements policies to further strengthen it.”

Androulakis characterised the provocative rhetoric of the Turkish leadership regarding the demilitarisation of the Eastern Aegean islands as objections beyond any logic of international law, clarifying that a scenario of demilitarisation of the Greek islands cannot exist. Regarding migration, he said that “we must strengthen FRONTEX.”