Politics

ATHENS – Opposition PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis on Wednesday visited the village Aetohori in Evros. “We have to speak on substance on how we will shield the country (against the fires)” he stated.

“The Greek people are experiencing a tragedy” Androulakis said adding that “hundreds of thousands of hectares have been burned and we have losses in human lives. All these facts prove that the security and the civil protection is the ‘Waterloo’ of this government”.

Androulakis said that he sent a letter on Wednesday to the parliament president to discuss the issue of fires and ways to address them based on the new conditions created by the climate change.