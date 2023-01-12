Androulakis Says New Democracy Trying to Squash Surveillance Probe

Politics

ATHENS – The leader of Greece’s center-left Socialists charged that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government is trying prevent further revelations about whose phones are being tapped to stop an independent authority from investigating.

PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change chief Nikos Androulakis – also a Member of the European Parliament – piled on criticism of the Supreme Court Chief Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos who said said that the independent authority which oversees privacy rights has no right to investigate whose phones are being bugged by the National Intelligence Service EYP.

Androulakis in 2022 found out his phone was being monitored and that an attempt was made to install Predator spyware, which can hack all the data and information as well as conversations he had.

EYP admitted he was being tracked, along with 15,745 others for national security reasons that haven’t been explained, but Mitsotakis said his government wasn’t using Predator although it had licensed a company making it.

Androulakis said Mitsotakis “wants the upcoming elections to be held with the Greek people left in total darkness regarding the real findings of this sordid case,” referring to polls that must be held by July.

He added that, “From the beginning, this story with the phone tappings was not a personal matter but a matter of democracy, an issue of institutions, of the rule of law, of the separation of powers and it primarily concerns the struggle of many generations of Greek people to bring the Democracy to the country,” said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

“We will not allow, as a democratic party, this downward slide imposed by Kyriakos Mistotakis to continue in the country, which exposes it internationally,” Androulakis added.