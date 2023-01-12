x

January 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Politics

Androulakis Says New Democracy Trying to Squash Surveillance Probe

January 12, 2023
By The National Herald
[355308] ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΠΛΑΙΣΙΟ ΤΗΣ 86ης ΔΕΘ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΒΕΡΒΕΡΙΔΗΣ / ΜΟΤΙΟΝ ΤΕΑΜ)
FILE - Androulakis at 86th TIF. (Photo by VASSILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTION TEAM)

ATHENS – The leader of Greece’s center-left Socialists charged that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government is trying prevent further revelations about whose phones are being tapped to stop an independent authority from investigating.

PASOK-KINAL Movement for Change chief Nikos Androulakis – also a Member of the European Parliament – piled on criticism of the Supreme Court Chief Prosecutor  Isidoros Dogiakos who said  said that the independent authority which oversees privacy rights has no right to investigate whose phones are being bugged by the National Intelligence Service EYP.

Androulakis in 2022 found out his phone was being monitored and that an attempt was made to install Predator spyware, which can hack all the data and information as well as conversations he had.

EYP admitted he was being tracked, along with 15,745 others for national security reasons that haven’t been explained, but Mitsotakis said his government wasn’t using Predator although it had licensed a company making it.

Androulakis said Mitsotakis “wants the upcoming elections to be held with the Greek people left in total darkness regarding the real findings of this sordid case,” referring to polls that must be held by July.

He added that, “From the beginning, this story with the phone tappings was not a personal matter but a matter of democracy, an issue of institutions, of the rule of law, of the separation of powers and it primarily concerns the struggle of many generations of Greek people to bring the Democracy to the country,” said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA-MPA.

“We will not allow, as a democratic party, this downward slide imposed by Kyriakos Mistotakis to continue in the country, which exposes it internationally,” Androulakis added.

RELATED

Politics
Greece’s Chief Prosecutor Bars Audit of Phone Bugging, Surveillance

ATHENS - Greek Supreme Court Chief Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos said that the independent authority which oversees privacy rights has no right to investigate whose phones are being bugged by the National Intelligence Service EYP.

Society
Construction of 2nd Drone to be Signed on Thursday; Financed by Finance Ministry
Politics
Dendias on Fishing Rghts: Tolerance of Certain Things is Coming to an End

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Explosion outside Panathinaikos Fan Club in Maroussi

ATHENS - A powerful explosion occurred early on Thursday at a Panathinaikos fan club in Maroussi.

ATLANTA — A South Korean solar panel maker said Wednesday that it will invest more than $2.

ATHENS – The leader of Greece's center-left Socialists charged that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' government is trying prevent further revelations about whose phones are being tapped to stop an independent authority from investigating.

TORONTO — Canadian ice dancer Kaitlyn Weaver says, as an LGBTQ person, her sport has never fully reflected her lived experience.

BEIJING - Greece will be the honoured country at the 18th International Alcoholic Beverages Expo, the largest exhibition of the beverage industry in western China, which will be held in April, in the Chinese city of Luzhou, Sichuan Province.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.